Which locations need to play catch up in electric vehicle preparedness?

The Rapid Charging Fund looks set to benefit EV drivers across the UK as a whole in the coming years. However, based on these results, it’s clear that some locations would benefit from this funding more than others.

With just nine charging points in total - that’s one public charging point for every 268 EVs - those in Stoke-on-Trent should consider how easy it is to access the juice required to keep moving. It’s locations such as these where the government could consider focusing its efforts to ensure residents don’t fear being caught short when out on the road.

Only just ahead was Southend (201.7 EVs to one charging point) and Birmingham (174.9 EVs to one charging point).

How did we get this data?