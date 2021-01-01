 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Ben Gallizzi

Ofgem price cap level drops to £1,162 in first review of 2020

The Ofgem price cap has fallen for the second consecutive time, but what does this mean for consumers?

Mind the (price cap) gap

What could you do with the money you save by switching your energy and not relying on the price cap? The price cap gap could be bigger than you think...

Uswitch launches biggest advertising campaign for two decades

Uswitch unveils a new brand direction and advertising campaign to kick off the new decade in style.

UK households save nearly £2 billion on energy bills in 2019

Brits saved billions on energy in 2019 - but which were the savviest towns for switching?

Ofgem announces price cap level reduction of £75

Ofgem lowers the price cap level for customers on standard variable and prepayment tariffs.

E.on

E.ON and EDF Energy announce price rises following energy price cap increase

Two of the big six are already set to raise SVT prices in 2019

Energy suppliers

OVO Energy confirms £500 million purchase of SSE’s retail business

OVO Energy confirms purchase of SSE's retail energy business for £500m.

First utility

Energy price rises continue with First Utility

Small energy supplier is latest to raise standard tariff fees to new price cap level

Meters

How to move your gas or electricity meter

You might never need to move one of your energy meters, but if you do, this is the guide that will help you.

Npower

npower is the third of the big six to raise prices to new energy price cap level

Energy provider continues expected standard variable tariff rise trend.

Price cap

Ofgem announces £117 energy price cap rise effective from 1 April

The energy regulator’s first cap review of 2019 results in an increase.

Public interest

How much do you remember about 2018 in energy?

It's been an eventful 12 months in energy: can you remember what happened this year?

Smart meters

One in three homes report problems with smart meters

Smart meter issues persist, but households also report greater awareness of energy usage habits.

Smart meter 2020 rollout target will not be met, says National Audit Office

The Government’s ambitious target looks set to cost consumers half a billion pounds.

Switch energy

When is the best time to switch my energy deal?

The best time to switch your energy deal could be around the corner - find out when you should be switching here.

Tariff types

Should I get a no standing charge tariff?

Some energy suppliers offer tariffs which don't include standing charges. But are these worthwhile tariffs to go for? Our guide explains everything you need to know about them.

