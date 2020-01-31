Mind the (price cap) gap

The price cap has been in force since 1 January 2019, with the intention of keeping the price of Standard Variable Tariffs down for households who haven't switched their energy deal. However, many energy deals come in much cheaper than the price cap level, meaning you could save potentially hundreds of pounds if you switch away from your supplier's standard plan.

Uswitch’s calculator shows you how much you could save where you live, and what you could get by switching and not relying on the price cap.

How to use the tool:

Enter your postcode. See how much the price cap is in your region and how much the cheapest deal you might be able to switch to is. Use our calculator to see what you could buy with the savings you'd make by switching to that cheaper deal - what could you get?

For a tailored quote and to see plans we could switch you to today, run an energy comparison here.

*Cost of living data: Family resort | O2 Arena | Disneyland Paris | Premier League tickets | Weekly transport | Weekly food shop | Lanzarote all-inclusive | Benidorm all-inclusive | Pub meal | Fast food combo meal | Video game | 1GB mobile data | Indian takeaway for two | Takeaway pizza for two | Pint of beer | Theme park tickets | Netflix subscription | Tank of petrol | Annual car service | All other data