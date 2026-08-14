Cheap mobile phones

Finding a great mobile phone deal doesn't just mean getting the cheapest call and text bundle. For a lot of us, it's about having the perfect mobile phone handset for our needs.

The perfect handset could have anything from a great camera, bright and detailed screen, a long battery life or 5G. One thing's for sure, we'd all like our mobile phone handsets to be free when we sign up for a mobile phone contract.

The latest mobile phone statistics from our Uswitch study shows that over 50% of people surveyed would consider changing their mobile phone purely based on factors surrounding cost.

If getting a free mobile phone is something that would help you out a lot when looking for a new mobile phone package, then don't worry worry. There are plenty of ways to get a great mobile phone package with a free handset thrown in.

Is it hard to find a free mobile phone deal?

Free mobile phones are increasingly available with UK mobile phone networks. There's so much competition for you to sign up that networks like O2, Vodafone and Three need to offer really great incentives to secure your signature.

If you're looking for a free mobile phone with a 12, 18 or 24 month contract, you should be able to find just what you're looking for with a great deal on call and text bundles, too.

Compare the latest mobile phone contract deals Contract mobile phones

Not all mobile handsets will be free, even with a pay monthly contract option. Some of the newest phones on the market may come at a small upfront cost, even with a 24 month contract.

You will find with most mobile networks that the range of free mobile phones available will depend largely on the monthly price you are prepared to pay for your contract.

Networks offering free phones

Here are the mobile networks that let you get a phone & mobile contract for no upfront fee.

Free mobiles with O2 contracts

O2 offers all the latest phones with a wide range of contract deals.

As with other providers, if you're looking to get your hands on the very latest mobile phone handset, you may have to pay a little more for your monthly contract to get a free phone.

Free mobiles with Three contracts

From Apple and Google to Sony and Samsung, you can get loads of the top brand mobile phones for free with Three. With price-plans starting at just £13 per month you can choose a great camera phone, a touchscreen phone or even one of the latest smartphones for free.

Free mobiles with Vodafone contracts

Vodafone offers some great free mobile phone deals, with some of the latest touchscreen handsets free if you pay as little as £13 per month for your contract. Ranged Vodafone phones include Apple iPhones, Android mobiles and attractive mid-range models from many top smartphone makers.

Free mobiles with EE contracts

EE offers plenty of free mobile phones with their contract deals, with the model of free handset depending on the tariff for which you sign-up. With EE you can get a free mobile phone from as little as £14 a month.

If you're not sure which of the mobile networks to go for, check out our guide to mobile phone coverage to help you make the choice that's right for you.