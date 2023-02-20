Most reliable mobiles

When comparing mobile phone deals, there are many things to consider. From camera quality to battery life, it’s important to research your handset to ensure you choose a mobile that will withstand the test of time. If you find a reliable mobile phone that lasts for years, you could then opt for a SIM only deal at the end of your contract. This will prolong the life of your handset and also save you money on your phone bill in the long run. Here are some of the most reliable mobile phones on the market. If you own one of these handsets, you probably don't need to upgrade just yet and could save money with a SIM only deal once your phone contract has ended. Most reliable new mobile phones For this section, we’ve looked at the best mobile phones that are currently available, ranking them on the following factors: Battery life

Display refresh rate

Camera quality

Waterproof rating

Warranty period

Processor score

Review score 1. Google Pixel 6 Pro & Google Pixel 7 Pro - 9.47 / 10 Two handsets are tied as the most reliable smartphone, both from the Google Pixel family. The Pro versions of the Pixel 6 and 7 only differ very slightly regarding the metrics studied. Both have a 50-megapixel camera, an IP68 water resistance rating, a two-year warranty, a processor rating of 78 and a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. This means that the display is able to draw a new image 120 times per second. There are just two slight differences between the Pixel 6 Pro and the 7 Pro. First, the 6 Pro has a marginally bigger battery compared to the 7 Pro. However, this is balanced out by the fact that the 7 Pro has a slightly higher average review score of 4.48 compared to 4.46 for the 6 Pro. 3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - 8.95 / 10 In third place, behind the Pixel 6 and 7 Pro, is another Android phone: the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. With Samsung’s Note series being discontinued, this phone is its true successor. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 108-megapixel main camera, which is significantly better than any of the other phones on this list, delivering incredibly sharp and rich images. It also has a 5,000 mAh battery, meaning it should have a battery life of just under 20 hours. Overall, the S22 Ultra holds an impressive average review score of 4.5.

Rank Phone Battery capacity (mAh) Refresh rate (Hz) Camera quality (MP) Water resistance rating (IP) Warranty period (years) Processor score Average review score Overall score /10 1 Google Pixel 6 Pro 5,003 120 50 68 2 78 4.46 9.47 1 Google Pixel 7 Pro 5,000 120 50 68 2 78 4.48 9.47 3 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5,000 120 108 68 1 85 4.5 8.95 4 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 4,323 120 48 68 1 99 4.62 8.42 5 Google Pixel 6 4,614 90 50 68 2 78 4.38 7.89 6 Google Pixel 7 4,355 90 50 68 2 78 4.46 7.37 7 Apple iPhone 14 Pro 3,200 120 48 68 1 99 4.5 6.84 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 4,400 120 50 X8 1 92 4.2 6.32 9 Samsung Galaxy S22+ 4,500 120 50 68 1 85 4.06 5.79 10 Samsung Galaxy S22 3,700 120 50 68 1 85 4.08 5.26

Most reliable mobile phone brands 1. Google - 7.14 / 10 Looking at the above factors as an average across each brand, Google Pixels are the most reliable smartphones. The main reason for this is that they come with a two-year warranty, unlike Apple and Samsung phones, which come with one-year warranties. Pixels also retain the greatest scores for battery life and reviews, as well as being tied with Samsung in camera quality. 2. Samsung & Apple - 3.57 / 10 Samsung and Apple were actually tied in second place behind Google, both scoring 3.57. The two brands both outperformed each other in three different categories. Samsung phones tended to have a longer battery life, higher refresh rates and superior camera quality, helped by models, such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. On the other hand, Apple phones triumphed in terms of water resistance, processor scores and average reviews. While Apple only offers a one-year warranty, the brand does offer a reliable in-store aftercare service, delivering mobile repairs and software services.

Rank Manufacturer Battery capacity (mAh) Refresh rate (Hz) Camera quality (MP) Water resistance rating (IP) Warranty period (years) Processor score Average review score Overall score /10 1 Google 4676 96 42 68 2 78 4.34 7.14 2 Samsung 4157 120 42 67 1 86 4.15 3.57 2 Apple 3199 75 21 68 1 92 4.2 3.57

Most reliable refurbished phones While a brand-new phone should last you a long time, refurbished phones can also be extremely reliable. And a lot cheaper, too. Here, we’ve ranked some of the best phones that have been discontinued in the last two years, using the same factors as above. 1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra - 10 / 10 When it comes to refurbished models, the best phone is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s predecessor, the S21 Ultra. The Ultra represents the high-end version of the S21. And, until the arrival of the more recent version, it was considered the pinnacle of Android devices. It has the best battery life of the phones on this list, with an excellent capacity of 5,000 mAh. This mobile also has a 108-megapixel camera. 2. Samsung Galaxy S20+ - 9.50 / 10 Another Samsung model comes in second, with the S20+ scoring 9.5 out of 10. The S20+ was among the best phones on the market when it launched, and it still holds up today. Among its best features is its 64-megapixel camera and battery life (4,500 mAh capacity) and it scores an average of 4.5 on review sites. While the Galaxy S20+ was also one of the most expensive smartphones available when it launched at £999, you can get a refurbished model for as little as £338. 3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - 9.00 / 10 Completing the Samsung Galaxy top three is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This was the final entry in Samsung’s Note range of phablets before it was incorporated into the S series Ultra models. As well as an improved S-Pen and 5G connectivity, the Note 20 Ultra has a whole host of impressive features, such as performance optimisation for mobile gaming and wireless sync with desktop and laptop PCs. As with the S21 Ultra, it has an incredible 108-megapixel camera and a great battery life, with a 4,500 mAh battery.

Rank Phone Battery capacity (mAh) Refresh rate (Hz) Camera quality (MP) Water resistance rating (IP) Warranty period (years) Processor score Average review score Overall score /10 1 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5,000 120 108 68 1 77 4.42 10 2 Samsung Galaxy S20+ 4,500 120 64 68 1 65 4.5 9.5 3 Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 4,500 120 108 68 1 65 4.42 9 4 Google Pixel 5 4,080 90 16 68 2 46 4.22 8.5 5 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 4,352 120 12 68 1 91 4.42 8 6 Samsung Galaxy S20 4,000 120 64 68 1 65 4.26 7.5 7 Samsung Galaxy S21 4,000 120 64 68 1 77 4 7 8 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4,500 120 12 68 1 65 4.28 6.5 9 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 4,400 120 12 X8 1 83 4.18 5.5 9 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 3,687 60 12 68 1 85 4.46 5.5

Which refurbished phones offer the best savings?

Buying a refurbished phone is a much more sustainable option than purchasing a new handset. And it’s also great value. Older refurbished models are usually significantly cheaper than the phones were when they first launched. But just how much could you save? 1. Samsung Galaxy S9 - 77% saving The phone on this list with the biggest saving is the Galaxy S9, which initially launched with a price tag of £739 but can now be picked up for £169. The Galaxy S9 is a solid phone, despite not offering much improvement on the S8 that came before it. Significant features include a better camera and improved location of the biometric scanner for unlocking the phone. 2. Samsung Galaxy S10 - 71% saving Next is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S9, the S10. It launched at £799, but the average cost of a refurbished model today is 71% less, at £228. Launched to mark the 10th year of the Galaxy S series of flagship phones, the S10 is still a great phone today. If you’re looking for a top-quality Samsung but don’t want to shell out for the S20, the S10 could be the perfect compromise for you. 3. Samsung Galaxy S10+ - 69% saving Completing the top three is the larger Samsung Galaxy S10+. The S10+ initially retailed at £899, but a refurbished model currently costs around £275. As the name implies, the S10+ has a larger display size than the standard model but is also a touch more expensive.

Rank Phone Launch RRP Refurbished price Difference 1 Samsung Galaxy S9 £739 £169 -77% 2 Samsung Galaxy S10 £799 £228 -71% 3 Samsung Galaxy S10+ £899 £275 -69% 4 Samsung Galaxy S20+ £999 £338 -66% 5 Apple iPhone Xʀ £749 £266 -64% 5 Samsung Galaxy S9+ £869 £316 -64% 7 Samsung Galaxy S20 £799 £297 -63% 8 Google Pixel 5 £599 £232 -61% 9 Apple iPhone SE (2020) £419 £173 -59% 10 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 £1,599 £684 -57% 10 Apple iPhone 11 £729 £313 -57%

Which refurbished phone brands offer the best savings? Looking at three major phone manufacturers, it seems that the greatest savings to be had are on Android phones. Of the phones that we looked at, the average Samsung retailed at just shy of £1,000, but a refurbed model can be picked up for £368. That’s a saving of just over 60%, more than Google phones and significantly more than Apple phones. The average refurbished Pixel phone is 56% cheaper than its original list price, which drops to 42% for Apple iPhones.

Rank Manufacturer Average launch RRP Average refurbished price Difference 1 Samsung £943 £368 -61% 2 Google £474 £208 -56% 3 Apple £837 £487 -42%

It's important to do your research before choosing a smartphone. The most reliable iPhones and Androids can potentially last several years. Therefore, rather than regularly taking out a new handset contract, consider opting for a SIM only deal to prolong the lifespan of your mobile. A SIM only plan is perfect if you’re already happy with the phone you have. And it can be a great way of cutting down your costs. This means you only pay for your data, calls and texts, so there’s no pricey smartphone to pay off. And, unlike pay as you go, you don’t have to go through the hassle of topping up your phone credit. You can get 12-month SIM only deals or one-month rolling contracts on major UK networks, including Three, O2, Vodafone, and Tesco Mobile.

FAQs Which mobile phone has the best battery life? This depends on the tests conducted, but our own guide to the best battery life phones found the Oppo X3 Lite to be the most reliable. Among all the devices tested, the Oppo X3 Lite lasted the longest under our conditions, at 16 hours and 16 minutes. This was followed by the iPhone 13 Pro (16 hours, 11 minutes) and the iPhone 13 (15 hours, 33 minutes). What is the most secure smartphone? Of the popular smartphones that most of us are familiar with, Apple iPhones are considered among the most secure, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max being the most advanced of these. Apple products generally have a reputation for being secure, and the iOS 15 operating system comes with a range of security and privacy features. However, lesser-known phones, such as the Purism Librem 5 are built specifically with security in mind, with features such as hardware kill switches. What is the most reliable smartphone? According to our research, the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro are the most reliable smartphones currently being sold. As well as maintaining great review scores, they each benefit from a two-year warranty, something that Apple and Samsung don’t provide.