Most of us are now aware that spending too long on our mobile phones can have detrimental effects on our health. But did you know that predictive algorithms on smartphones could also be perpetuating gender stereotypes? Using the phrase ‘‘You’re a/an *insert word*’, Uswitch tested 236 words on a Samsung Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12, using Messaging and iMessage respectively, both of which were operating on default settings, to determine gender bias in predictive text algorithms. These were the results: Male biased predictive algorithms Our study found that 72% of the words tested suggested a gender biased response on Apple’s iOS iPhone and Samsung’s Android handset. However, it was Apple’s iOS algorithm that generated the most male biased suggestions. Two thirds (64%) of words generated a male biased response on iOS. While just 4% of words generated a female biased response and only 13% generated a gender balanced response. In comparison, 15% of words generated a male biased response on the Samsung Android device. Overall, male gender word suggestions were generated five times more than female gender suggestions (238 compared to 44) across both handsets. Samsung Android best for gender neutral language For people who don’t identify with binary male and female groups, gendered language can be alienating. While gender neutral language hasn’t always been the mainstream vocabulary norm, it’s important that language evolves to be inclusive. This includes the predictive algorithms that could subconsciously reinforce gender norms. In our study, Android had four times more gender neutral outcomes than iOS (154 compared to 38). In fact, two thirds of the Android’s responses were gender neutral (65%). ‘Quick-witted’, ‘empathetic’, and ‘self-confident’ generated a gender neutral response on Android, compared to a male gender biased response on iOS. Perpetuating negative gender stereotypes The research found that the predictive text algorithm on both iOS and Android Samsung perpetuates negative gender stereotypes. Of the seven adjectives tested used to describe intelligence, including ‘bright’ and ‘intelligent’, neither iOS or Android generated a female suggestion.

STEM skills, including ‘logical’, ‘decisive’, and ‘assertive’ all generated a male biased response on iOS. ‘Ambitious’ (iOS), ‘analytical’ (Android), and ‘hard-working’ (iOS) were also considered to be male words.

When it comes to sport, both Android and iOS suggested a male biased response for the word ‘athletic’. While male words were suggested for ‘brilliant’ (iOS and Android), ’committed’ (iOS and Android), and ‘driven’ (iOS), female words were suggested for stereotypical adjectives, including ‘nurturing’ (iOS), ‘supportive’ (iOS) and ‘lovely’ (iOS and Android). Girl vs woman unconscious bias Women are less likely than men to be addressed by their formal title and more likely to be called a girl in the workplace. Many studies have highlighted the detrimental effect of women being referred to as ‘girls’, including women feeling patronised and unequal at work. Our research reflected this unconscious bias as ‘woman’ was suggested as often as ‘girl/girls’. In comparison, ‘man’ was suggested 200 times, and ‘boy’ was only suggested once.