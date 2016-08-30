Pros 3D Touch display

Small screen size No microSD slot Pros 4.7" Retina screen

First Impressions

iPhone 6s at a glance 4.7-inch screen with 3D Touch

Improved aluminium construction

12MP camera iPhone 6 at a glance 4.7-inch screen

Aluminium construction

8-megapixel camera Apple stepped up its game last year with the introduction of a new screen size, coming in at 4.7-inch screen. It has kept this size in the 6s, which is still a big departure from the iPhone 5, 5s and 5c - with their much smaller 4-inch screens. Along with the new screen, Apple has brought in a new tougher aluminium design.

Design

iPhone 6s at a glance Slightly thicker, but still has a lightweight design

Rounded buttons, with twice as fast fingerprint scanner

Same power button as before iPhone 6 at a glance Lightweight design

Rounded buttons

Power button relocated The overall design hasn't changed that much with the latest iPhone. It still retains that slim look, along with those friendly rounded corners. This is all with that gorgeous premium aluminium body that both looks good, and feels great in the hand. However, that design had its critics, due to the #bendgate incidents. This has now been rectified with a new, tougher 7000 Series aluminium chassis and stronger glass covering the screen, making it much more resilient. And, for those now coming out of contract from the Apple iPhone 5s, it is worlds apart.

Screen

iPhone 6s at a glance Much improved tougher glass

3D Touch, with peek and poke features iPhone 6 at a glance Resolution of 1,334x750 pixels, with a pixel per inch count of 326ppi.

Well-defined images, with good-looking colours Apple's new iPhone 6s Retina HD screen is still a little on the small size, compared to the industry norm. But that has been addressed with the Plus sized model. The new 6s screen is tougher than before, but the biggest improvement comes from the 3D touch feature, brought in from the Apple Watch. You can now touch the display with different amounts of pressure, to elicit different responses - in peek and poke - where a light press allows you to peek at each email in an inbox, and pressing a little harder, pops into it.

Camera

iPhone 6s at a glance 12-megapixel camera, with great picture capture

4K video recording iPhone 6 at a glance 8-megapixel camera, from 2011

1080p video recording, bought in 4 years ago The camera has seen the biggest improvement of all, with an all-new 12-megapixel sensor and 4K video recording. It is a big step up from the 8-megapixel version that had been a standard feature of the past iPhone 6, 6 Plus, iPhone 5, 5s, iPhone 5c and 4s. Apple’s 6s camera captures 50 percent more pixels, with a whole range of easy-to-use features. Bringing it up to the same spec as its competition is 4K videoing, allowing the highest of high recording - ideal for those that have 4K TVs at home. The front camera has also been upgraded to 5 megapixels, with the screen now doubling up as a Retina flash - with three times its normal brightness - for that perfect, bright shot.

Performance and battery life

With all new iPhones, there are improvements to the CPU driving the phone, with no exception here. The 6s is 70 per cent quicker than the iPhone 6, with 90 per cent faster graphics - where you'll be able to nip through menus, load and run apps at noticeable speed and be the envy of those with older iPhones This is all thanks to the A9 chip first seen in the iPad Air 2, making apps and webpages load and run faster. When it comes to battery life, you'll get 11 hours of HD video watching or 50 hours of music playback.

Value for money

Buying the new phone outright comes with a hefty price tag, due to the high-end specs on board. A much better idea is to spread out the monthly cost, on a contract, paying for your tariff and phone, over 24 months. These phones do hold on to their value, where upgrading to the next phone will still bring in some valuable trade in money.

