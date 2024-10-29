OnePlus Pad 2 Review

Performance and software

The OnePlus Pad 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a robust and efficient chip tailored for smooth multitasking and app performance.

Solely available in the UK with 12GB of RAM, the Pad 2 handles complex tasks and the most demanding off apps without hesitation.

This makes it especially suitable for power users who need to run multiple apps simultaneously or manage heavier tasks like photo editing, media streaming, or large spreadsheets.

Core flexible functionality like cycling through multiple apps, multitasking with loads of tabs open remains remarkably smooth, offering a near - but not quite - desktop experience.

OnePlus has focused on creating a productivity-friendly environment within the Pad 2, optimising both software and hardware for multitasking.

Split-screen multitasking enables users to run two apps side-by-side, for example browsing the web while taking notes or watching a video while replying to emails. This feature makes the Pad 2 ideal for users who need to stay productive on the go, whether for work, study, or creative projects.

Beyond split-screen, the Picture-in-Picture mode allows users to keep a floating video window on the screen while using other apps, perfect for video calls or streaming while reading or working.

For more intensive multitasking, the 'Open Canvas' interface allows users to open and run up to three apps simultaneously.

This can be especially useful for tasks like comparing data across different documents, brainstorming on a digital whiteboard while researching online, or keeping a chat window open while browsing the web.

Performance-wise, the tablet’s high RAM capacity and efficient memory management ensure that background apps remain active without frequent reloads.

This means you can fire up an app, switch to another, and return to the first without losing progress - a key feature that real multitaskers will find invaluable.

The tablet’s performance is further supported by optimised thermal management. Thanks to its aluminium build, which aids heat dissipation, the Pad 2 maintains steady temperatures even during extended use. Users who rely on intensive apps, such as mobile editing suites or advanced note-taking apps, will appreciate the device’s ability to keep cool without throttling performance.

An array of accessories level the Pad 2 further still, with the OnePlus Smart Keyboard Case (£149 RRP) boosts productivity by transforming the tablet into a capable workstation.

Despite the lack of a backlit keyboard, the built-in kickstand and secure magnetic locks keep this securely attached and charged, whilst the six row keyboard’s responsive trackpad and shortcut keys make it ideal for extended writing sessions.

Coupled with the Stylo 2 pencil (£99 RRP), the Pad 2 becomes a powerful tool for digital artists and note-takers, offering over 16,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, and a near-natural feel when hand writing or sketching on the device.