OnePlus Pad 2 Review

OnePlus Pad 2 pros and cons
Smooth and efficient performance, thanks to Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
The 144Hz adaptive refresh rate wows, enhancing visuals.
Host of accessories and multitasking capabilities support both work and play.
Lacks the deeper blacks of an OLED display.
At 584g, it’s a bit weighty for longer handheld use.
Camera is adequate, rather than exceptional.
Design and specifications
The OnePlus Pad 2’s brushed aluminium body immediately exudes a premium aesthetic, continuing the high-end feel of current efforts from the Chinese manufacturer.
At just 6.5mm thick and weighing 584g, it’s designed to be both sturdy and portable. The slightly curvaceous edges add comfort, making it ideal for extended use, whether streaming, reading, or working...but that weight does become noticeable when operating the Pad 2 in handheld mode for long periods.
A break in that rounded aesthetic comes in the form of a flat section to magnetically rest your stylus upon - more on accessories later.
The 'Nimbus Grey' finish gives it a sophisticated touch, balancing elegance with practicality. The use of metal in the Pad 2 both beefs up durability and aids in heat dissipation during demanding more tasks, such as gaming or video editing.
Additionally, the slim bezels and edge-to-edge screen create an immersive, modern look, maximising the tablet’s productivity-focused design.
A power button resides on the top-left corner (with landscape performing default layout duties), a volume rocker is on the top for easy access, whilst connections from the Smart Keyboard are on the opposing long side.
Display and audio
The OnePlus Pad 2’s 12.1-inch LCD display with a 3000 x 2120 resolution and a 7:5 aspect ratio is crafted primarily with productivity in mind.
The Dolby Vision-supported screen's high pixel density of 303 PPI ensures that text is sharp, while visuals are detailed and vibrant. The 7:5 ratio offers additional vertical space, providing a balanced, book-like feel ideal for multitasking.
A notable feature is its 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, which adjusts based on activity. For scrolling, browsing, and gaming, this refresh rate makes interactions smooth and visually pleasing. The brightness peaks at 900 nits, which is sufficient for outdoor use, although the lack of OLED-level deep blacks means it can’t produce the same vivid contrast for darker scenes.
When it comes to sound, OnePlus has levelled up the media experience on the Pad 2 versus the original with a six-speaker system, although somehow losing the Dolby Atmos certification in the process...although Hi-Res wireless support is present and correct.
This setup delivers a balanced sound with clear highs and mids, and surprisingly robust bass for a tablet. The stereo separation provides an immersive experience, whether for movies, games, or music.
While the audio quality is impressive, especially for watching content, the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack may be a drawback for users who prefer wired audio.
Nevertheless, with the screen’s resolution and audio quality combined, the Pad 2 is excellent for content consumption.
Performance and software
The OnePlus Pad 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a robust and efficient chip tailored for smooth multitasking and app performance.
Solely available in the UK with 12GB of RAM, the Pad 2 handles complex tasks and the most demanding off apps without hesitation.
This makes it especially suitable for power users who need to run multiple apps simultaneously or manage heavier tasks like photo editing, media streaming, or large spreadsheets.
Core flexible functionality like cycling through multiple apps, multitasking with loads of tabs open remains remarkably smooth, offering a near - but not quite - desktop experience.
OnePlus has focused on creating a productivity-friendly environment within the Pad 2, optimising both software and hardware for multitasking.
Split-screen multitasking enables users to run two apps side-by-side, for example browsing the web while taking notes or watching a video while replying to emails. This feature makes the Pad 2 ideal for users who need to stay productive on the go, whether for work, study, or creative projects.
Beyond split-screen, the Picture-in-Picture mode allows users to keep a floating video window on the screen while using other apps, perfect for video calls or streaming while reading or working.
For more intensive multitasking, the 'Open Canvas' interface allows users to open and run up to three apps simultaneously.
This can be especially useful for tasks like comparing data across different documents, brainstorming on a digital whiteboard while researching online, or keeping a chat window open while browsing the web.
Performance-wise, the tablet’s high RAM capacity and efficient memory management ensure that background apps remain active without frequent reloads.
This means you can fire up an app, switch to another, and return to the first without losing progress - a key feature that real multitaskers will find invaluable.
The tablet’s performance is further supported by optimised thermal management. Thanks to its aluminium build, which aids heat dissipation, the Pad 2 maintains steady temperatures even during extended use. Users who rely on intensive apps, such as mobile editing suites or advanced note-taking apps, will appreciate the device’s ability to keep cool without throttling performance.
An array of accessories level the Pad 2 further still, with the OnePlus Smart Keyboard Case (£149 RRP) boosts productivity by transforming the tablet into a capable workstation.
Despite the lack of a backlit keyboard, the built-in kickstand and secure magnetic locks keep this securely attached and charged, whilst the six row keyboard’s responsive trackpad and shortcut keys make it ideal for extended writing sessions.
Coupled with the Stylo 2 pencil (£99 RRP), the Pad 2 becomes a powerful tool for digital artists and note-takers, offering over 16,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, and a near-natural feel when hand writing or sketching on the device.
Camera
While tablets are not traditionally known for exceptional photography, the OnePlus Pad 2 offers a surprisingly capable setup for a mid-range device. Equipped with a 13MP main rear camera, this tablet can produce clear and detailed images, particularly in well-lit environments.
The high resolution is particularly useful for capturing detailed photos of documents or notes, a handy feature for students, professionals, and anyone needing quick snapshots.
In terms of video capabilities, the OnePlus Pad 2 can shoot up to 4K video at 30fps. This is a notable advantage for users who may rely on the tablet for video streaming or creating content on the go.
The high resolution and smooth frame rate ensure that video is sharp and fluid, making it ideal for virtual meetings, especially when combined with its adaptive audio system. Although the lack of advanced stabilisation features may mean video quality could be less smooth during handheld shooting, it’s still a reliable option for stationary recording.
The front-facing 8-megapixel camera is naturally designed primarily for video calls and social interactions rather than detailed selfies.
Positioned strategically - and centrally when landscape - for video calls, the camera offers decent clarity and performs well under natural or bright artificial lighting. It captures audio clearly, thanks to the tablet’s adaptive microphones, which ensures that the user’s voice comes through without distortion during calls.
While the front camera doesn’t excel in low-light settings, it’s more than adequate for everyday virtual meetings, online classes, or casual calls with friends and family.
In summary, while the OnePlus Pad 2 doesn’t boast the high-end camera features of flagship smartphones, it provides reliable, practical functionality for the typical tablet user.
The main camera allows for a versatile photography experience that can handle day-to-day documentation, while the front camera and 4K video capabilities make it an excellent companion to create a virtual office on the go.
Battery life and charging
The sizable 9,510mAh battery in the Pad 2 provides around 12 hours of mixed use, which includes streaming, productivity tasks, and general browsing. Even with the 144Hz refresh rate active, the battery remains efficient and supporting a full day’s activities.
The 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support is a major highlight, allowing the device to charge fully in a shade over an hour.
This feature is a boon when getting things done on the move, ensuring that the Pad 2 can keep up with a busy lifestyle.
Add to that a whopping 40 days of standby time, and the OnePlus Pad 2 promises to be ready for action whenever you need it.
UK pricing and availability
In the UK, the OnePlus Pad 2 is available in a single 12GB RAM / 256GB storage variant, priced at £449. This makes it a competitive option, especially given its strong feature set for a mid-range device.
When looking at accessories - many are frequently offered as freebie pack-ins for the Pad 2, meaning either the Stylo 2 pencil (worth £99) or keyboard-less Folio Case 2 (worth £59) can be factored into that affordable price point.
Those looking to max out productivity (as pictured in our review) the Smart Keyboard Case (£149) does add a bit of cost, but the add-on tax is real for most tablets, and significantly more keenly priced than some competition.
While this pushes the Pad 2's price point closer to the premium segment, it remains a value-for-money option, particularly for those looking for that perfect blend of power and versatility.
Verdict
The OnePlus Pad 2 redefines the mid-range tablet experience with strong performance, a vibrant 3K display, and productivity-oriented features that make it a compelling choice. Its attractive pricing, paired with optional accessories, adds versatility without breaking the bank.
Though it lacks OLED-level contrast and is heavier than some of its rivals, the Pad 2’s overall value, functionality, and premium design make it a smart choice for users who need a reliable tablet ready for work, play and everything in-between.