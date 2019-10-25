 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
25 October 2019
A worthy competitor to the Galaxy S10.

Pros

  • Supports 5G
  • Well designed software
  • Slick design but you’ll need a case

Cons

  • Dual screen is a bit gimmicky
  • Too expensive at launch
  • The screen is good but not as bright as the Galaxy S10

The V50 ThinQ is a step up from the V40 released last year, complete with an innovative dual-screen option and additional 5G compatibility.

First impressions and design

  • The dual-screen is exciting and useful
  • Built with top quality materials and water-resistant
  • We love the absence of a protruding camera housing

LG V50 ThinQ - review 36 The LG V50 ThinQ out of the box. 25W charger, USB cable and LG branded earphones. Instead of the protective silicone case, you’ll find the LG dual screen accessory which adds a second screen housed within a sturdy plastic case.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 24Shiny black glass covers the back of the device. No protruding camera housing and rounded sides make this a really elegant design.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 38A multi-colour LED at the back glows while the phone is charging. It also functions as a notification alert, flashing a solid blue when you receive a message - which is a nice touch.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 1The LG dual screen has a smooth front that may look like a screen but apart from a small notification light at the top right, it’s only a flat “black mirror”.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 8Attaching the second screen is easy enough, but taking it off can be a bit tricky and you might need to read the instructions.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 10No need to worry about spillages as the V50 ThinQ is water and dust resistant.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 22The LG V50 ThinQ power/standby button is located on the right of the device. has only the on the right. It can be hard to reach when the dual-screen is rotated all the way behind the device.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 21Volume buttons and Google Assistant button on the left. Chunky dual-screen case aside, the ergonomics of the LG V50 ThinQ are some of the best we’ve seen. Smooth lines and pleasingly round sides make it a pleasure to hold.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 25At the bottom, you’ll find a reversible USB-C connector and the audio jack.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 21Instead of a protruding camera casing seen on most devices, LG has managed to squeeze all three cameras within the body. The minimalist design makes it easier to keep the lenses clean and protect them against accidental damage.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 39The V50 ThinQ uses Gorilla Glass 5 for the display and the more robust Gorilla Glass 6 for the back, ensuring the camera lenses remain scratch-free.
Build Gorilla Glass 5 for the Display and Gorilla Glass 6 for the back
Weight 183g
Dimensions 159.2 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm
Screen size 6.55 inches
Water-resistant Water and dust resistant to IP68 standard

Display

  • P-OLED screen
  • Gorilla Glass 5
  • Wide notch hosting the double selfie camera

LG V50 ThinQ - review 35 LG V50 ThinQ - review 17The Galaxy S10 5G is V50's main V50 rival and the smartphone you should be comparing it against. The Samsung still has the edge when it comes to colour reproduction, but apart from a slightly different aspect ratio which gives the S10 a slight edge when watching films, the picture quality is very close.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 32If display quality is a high priority the V5 ThinQ should be on your shortlist.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 30The wide central screen notch hosts the dual selfie camera and speaker. It is not more intrusive than the ones we have seen from its main rivals and if you’d rather not have it LG even gives you the option to remove it by making the screen slightly smaller.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 40 Auto brightness may appear rather low if you’re watching videos with dark scenes, but it can be cranked up when needed. Don’t overdo it though as it will lead to eye strain and excessive battery usage.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 23There are plenty of display modes to choose from although we advise leaving it on “Auto” as the system is pretty good at adjusting to the right colour profile depending on the application.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 5You can make the most of the dual-display for multitasking such as looking for a location on the right while browsing a website on the left. Pretty useful.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 27The double selfie camera is hosted in the wide central notch on the screen. LG gives you the option of blanking out the whole section if you find it intrusive when watching videos. Removing the notch will mean, however, that the screen will shrink in size.
Screen size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels
Pixel Density 538ppi
Technology P-OLED

Camera

  • Triple camera setup
  • Optical image stabilisation on main and zoom camera
  • 2x optical zoom

LG V50 ThinQ - review 20 If you’re upgrading from the LG V40, not much has changed. LG has kept the same three-camera setup: a regular 12-megapixel primary shooter next to a 2x optical telephoto zoom and a super-wide lens.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 26We were impressed with the camera app. Well designed, fast with plenty of useful features. A favourite? The “Cheese shutter”: Take a photo by saying “Cheese” or a word from a shortlist that includes “Kimchi” and “LG”. Very Korean.

The three cameras give good options for creative photography. The wide angle can struggle with low light conditions and dynamic range, but when used together with the AI-Cam can provide impressive results.

LG V50 ThinQ - photography sample 10Once you get to grips with what the wide angle lens can do, you'll be using it to make the most mundane scene a lot more interesting.
Main camera 12MP f/1.5
Wide angle 16MP, f/2.4
Telephoto 12MP f/1.9 2x Zoom
Selfie camera 8MP Standard + 5MP Wide-angle
Optical image stabilisation Main and zoom cameras only

Software, performance and battery life

  • Battery life is affected by the second screen
  • Supports wireless charging
  • Comprehensive but somewhat cluttered ‘preferences’ panel

LG V50 ThinQ - review 294,000 mAh is a reasonably large battery but long dual-screen sessions will use a lot of power.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 2860% of charge in just over an hour, which is a pretty decent charge-rate. Optimised charging adjusts charging speed to reduce heat and extend the lifespan of the battery. If you were worried about fast-charging cycles and were uneasy about leaving your phone plugged in overnight, this is the answer.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 31To save space at the front, LG has opted for a fingerprint reader located at the back. A tried and tested solution that is lightning fast and still beat all other devices on-screen readers when it comes to speed and reliability.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 33Face recognition is probably the fastest you’ll find on any device. What’s also unique about the LG implementation, is the opportunity to increase accuracy by running through the face registration cycle multiple times.

LG V50 ThinQ - review 34128GB is the only option when it comes to storage space. The V50 does, however, support an additional 1TB of storage via an SD card to be installed next to the SIM. Not everyone will make use of it but it's nice to know the option is there if you need it.
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery capacity 4,000 mAh
OS and Version Android 9 (Pie)

Value and verdict

LG V50 ThinQ - review 8 The dual screen is an expensive accessory that adds little to an already pretty good device

LG V50 ThinQ - review 37 *Decisions, decisions. While the S10 5G undoubtedly has a slicker design and a well-polished software experience, it is also quite a large, and more expensive, device.

The LG V50 ThinQ is a worthy competitor to the Galaxy S10 5G. It is a good all-rounder that is designed to please a wide audience, and if you put aside the dubious second screen accessory and focus on a like-for-like comparison, it would appear a better option if you’re put off by the size of the Samsung. Both screen and camera are both “almost” as good, and you still get tough, premium quality materials and the same water resistance standard. The high launch price is where the LG struggles to make a compelling case. Currently only available on contract, it is only marginally cheaper than the Samsung but more expensive than the larger OnePlus 7T, another 5G-compatible device that does away with water resistance but doubles down on processing power.

Luigi Palazzolo

25 October 2019
Category: Reviews
Tagged: 5g, lg

