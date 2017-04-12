Moto G5 and G5 Plus review

Pros Genuinely feel like premium handsets

What do you want to read about? First Impressions These are the first Moto G phones with metal builds. And they really do feel great.



First Impressions

When the first Moto G phone launched back in 2013, it was critically lauded for offering very impressive specs and a solid construction at a knockdown price. At that time, it was justly crowned king of the budget phones. But five years is a long time in tech. In the intervening period, Apple has come to market with the slightly costlier, but still wallet-friendly iPhone SE. And there have been a selection of cheap Android phones, such as the OnePlus 3T and the Wileyfox Swift 2, vying for your attention too. To see off the challenge from its rivals, Motorola has made some very welcome improvements for the Moto G5. The main change from the G4 is the construction. The G5 and G5 Plus have robust metal bodies, as opposed to the G4 and G4 Plus which were both made of plastic. Plastic hasn't gone entirely – it's still used for the border of the G5 and G5 Plus. But the metal backs give them both a much more premium feel than their predecessors. And they feel reassuringly weighty in the hand too. As you'd expect if you've used earlier Moto G phones, the G5 features an up-to-the-minute version of Android that's simple to get grips with. And as we'll see, the camera has been upgraded and there are some neat touches that make the phone really easy to use one-handed too.

Design

Screen

Camera

Performance and battery life

Value for money

The Moto G range has always been great value for money, and this year's incarnations are no different. The G5 starts at £170, while the G5 Plus will set you back £249. Both those prices are nigh-on unbeatable right now – whatever you needs, you get a lot of phone for your money.

Verdict