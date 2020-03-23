Oppo Find X2 Pro review

Oppo has made a welcome return to the UK smartphone market with the Find X2 Pro, its first premium device in over a year. It follows the release of the Oppo Find X in early 2019, which combined a bezel-free design with cameras that popped out of the top of the handset.

There’s no pop-up camera wizardry on the Find X2, though. Instead, the device sports a small ‘punch-hole’ cutout in its large display, which comes teamed with a triple-camera setup, a waterproof design and support for 5G connectivity.

First impressions and design

When it comes to design, the Oppo Find X2 keeps things simple: it’s available in either ceramic black or vegan leather orange. We’ve been reviewing the latter, which sports a rose gold frame and camera surround, and it brings a refreshing alternative to the wave of glossy, fingerprint-prone handsets.

This use of leather means the device is not slippery like other glass-backed smartphones, so you don’t have to worry about it sliding off the table, and we’ve found it’s also less prone to picking up grease and scratches. The design is water-resistant too, as Oppo has equipped the device with IP68 resistance that guarantees protection in water up to 1.5-metres deep for 30 minutes.

In terms of size, the Find X2 Pro weighs 200g (or 217g for the ceramic version), and it’s slightly thicker than most current flagships at 9.5mm. However, though it’s unlikely to squeeze into the pocket of your skinny jeans, it certainly doesn’t feel heavy or bulky.

Around the front, the Find X2 sports a large 6.78-inch AMOLED screen. While some may find it difficult to operate the elongated screen with one-hand, others will find it ideal for watching videos and scrolling through social networks. With an Ultra HD resolution of 3168x1440, the screen is among the clearest, sharpest and brightest we’ve used, and its curved edges - which feel more pronounced than those on the Galaxy S20 - put content front-and-centre.

The screen is also one of the first to boast a 120Hz refresh rate. This means the display is refreshed 120 times per second and means that scrolling through content is silky smooth, though it’s worth noting that not every app or game yet supports this refresh rate, so this performance will fluctuate depending on how you’re using the device.

The display supports HDR 10+, which means it can render more colours, and Oppo claims it can hit a peak brightness of 1200 nits, which means it’s very easy to see the screen in direct sunlight. The company also boasts that the Find X2 features the “industry’s first” 10-bit display, which means it is able to display more shades of colours than regular 8-bit screens.

In short, may very well be one of the best screens you’ll find on a smartphone today, rivalling even Apple’s and Samsung’s latest handsets.

The Find X2’s full-screen display is broken up slightly by a ‘punch-hole’ cutout in the top left corner, which is much less intrusive than the ‘notch’ found on Apple’s iPhones. However, it’s not as discrete as the pop-up selfie camera on last year’s Oppo Find X, which we wish had returned for this year’s flagship.

Unlike the Oppo Find X, which didn’t support fingerprint unlock, the Find X2 implements an optical under-screen sensor. It has a large surface area that’s easy to locate and unlocks the device impressively quickly. However, this addition appears to come at the expense of 3D Face Unlock. The Find X2 has standard face unlock, rather than the more secure and efficient method found on its predecessor.

Elsewhere, you won’t find any ports or sensors on the phone beyond its USB-C charging port. There’s no headphone jack, microSD slot or IR sensor, and instead, you’re greeted with the bare minimum; power buttons and volume rockers on the right and left, respectively, and a speaker and SIM card tray on the bottom.

Camera

On the back of the Oppo Find X2, you’ll find three cameras housed inside an array that protrudes considerably. That’s because of all the tech crammed inside; there’s a 48MP main sensor, a second 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 13MP periscope telephoto lens that supports 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom. That setup sees Oppo taking aim at Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 Ultra flagship, which sports a quad-camera setup headed-up by a 108MP main sensor.

These cameras are just as impressive during real-world use as they are on paper, and they give the S20 Ultra a run for its money. The Find X2 Pro produces excellent exposure and captures a good amount of detail, even in overcast weather and poor lighting. That’s due to the fact its main 48MP sensor is larger than most, so the on-sensor 'pixels' are larger capable of adsorbing light for better quality

What’s more, we found colours to be accurate and lean more towards the realistic side rather than being oversaturated, a flaw you’ll commonly find on Samsung’s flagship devices.

Zoom shots, naturally, are not as impressive detail-wise as those taken with the main camera. However, the feature - which supports zoom at 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x and 10x - can hold its own against the best of them out there. The wide-angle lens is perhaps more impressive; it doesn’t tend to distort photos like many other wide-angle sensors we’ve used, yet crams loads into the frame for a striking shot.

Around the front of the device sits a 32MP front-facing camera, an improvement over the 25MP lens found on last year’s Oppo Find X. Although it struggles somewhat in poor lighting, this camera is more than adequate for selfies and video calls when used in natural sunlight.

Performance and battery life

On paper, the Oppo Find X2 puts even its biggest-name rivals to shame. It packs a top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which comes paired with 12GB of RAM and a generous 512GB of onboard storage (a 256GB variant is also available).

As is to be expected from Qualcomm’s latest and greatest mobile processor, performance is exceptionally smooth. We experienced no lag or stuttering and playing mobile games such as PUBG: Mobile proved impressively slick.

Not only is the Snapdragon 865 blazing-fast, but it also comes with a built-in 5G modem, which means if 5G is available in your area, the Find X2 will support download speeds on average of around 176Mbps. When we used the device with a 5G EE SIM in London, we found download speeds were consistently around the 50Mbps to 100Mbps mark.

On the software front, the Oppo Find X2 runs the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, Android 10, which comes with Oppo’s ColorOS 7 laid over the top. Though the skin won’t be to everyone’s taste - there are a lot of aesthetic changes compared to Google’s stock Android experience, and it’s a far cry from the barebones approach of Apple’s iOS - it does bring with it a number of useful features, such as built-in screen recording.

It’s also easily customisable, and you can easily get rid of Oppo’s pre-loaded apps, which includes a meditation app called Oppo Relax and a video editing app called Soloop.

It’s in the battery department where things really get interesting. Though the Oppo Find X2 Pro’s 4,260mAh battery isn’t itself remarkable - we found it’ll provide you with roughly a full day’s worth a juice - its charging speeds are. The dual-cell battery supports 65W charging, which means it’ll charge from empty to full in a little over half an hour when you use the bundled charger.

Unfortunately, the Find X2 Pro doesn’t have wireless charging support. This is surprising given the innovation Oppo has made in charging, along with the fact that it’s a feature that has become standard on most Android smartphones nowadays.

Value and verdict

The Oppo Find X2 Pro will be released in the UK in May 2020, and though official pricing details have yet to be announced, Oppo has confirmed that it’ll cost €1,199 in Europe - likely around £1,099 here in Blighty. That would make the device just £100 cheaper than Samsung’s high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra handset, and £200 more expensive than the standard Galaxy S20.

Considering Oppo is a lesser-known brand than Samsung, particularly in the UK, many may be wondering whether the Find X2 Pro will be worth the cost, particularly when the latter’s latest and greatest flagship can be picked up for just £100 more.

Here at Uswitch, we think it is. The screen, with its 120Hz refresh rate and Ultra HD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, is among the best we’ve tested, the cameras perform well and produce less-oversaturated photos than some, and the built-in 60W fast-charging is a standout features that we hope will come to more flagship devices.

There’s another option, though, as Oppo will also soon release the Find X2, which costs €999. The only differences are less storage, a slightly smaller battery, IP53 water and dust resistance, a lower-resolution 12MP wide-angle camera, and no periscope telephoto lens.

