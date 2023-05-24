As many high street lenders often limit the number of mortgaged properties to three or four per landlord, those wishing to expand their portfolio further may need to look to a specialist lender. They might also consider a buy-to-let portfolio mortgage, which is where all properties are financed under one mortgage.

A portfolio landlord is a residential landlord with four or more buy-to-let properties. Rental properties that are owned outright are not considered as part of the portfolio for mortgage application purposes, only those with a current buy-to-let mortgage in place are counted.

Some lenders will only lend on certain property types, however, they are generally more flexible with portfolio landlords

Some lenders have a maximum number of properties per portfolio landlord, this could be between five and 10 depending on the lender, but not all specialist lenders have a limit

The loan-to-value (LTV) may be reduced or spread across the portfolio, like the ICR

If you’re buying jointly with another landlord then all of the properties that you own collectively will count towards the portfolio status for the purposes of taking another buy-to-let mortgage. This included properties that you don’t own together

You’ll typically need existing landlord experience to increase the size of your portfolio to four or more. Some lenders have a minimum requirement of around two years experience

The rental yield of the entire portfolio will need to meet 145% of the mortgage repayments, also known as the interest coverage ratio (ICR). In some cases this will include unencumbered properties and those with consent to let

Some lenders will want to carry out additional stress checks before they accept your application for another buy-to-let mortgage. These vary from one lender to the next, but typically:

When you become a portfolio landlord, the number of lenders available to you is likely to reduce, as some of the bigger high street lenders won’t support more than four buy-to-let mortgages from one landlord.

Is it harder to get a buy-to-let mortgage as a portfolio landlord?

It can be more difficult to get another buy-to-let mortgage once you become a portfolio landlord. Not all lenders will provide finance to portfolio landlords, and those that do typically have stricter criteria.

That said, there are plenty of specialist lenders that are able to help, so it’s worth speaking to a mortgage broker to find one suited to your needs. Some even offer specialist portfolio mortgages, which can simplify the financial management of your residential property portfolio.

What is a portfolio mortgage?

A portfolio mortgage is a product aimed specifically at portfolio landlords, and allows them to manage a portfolio of properties through a single buy-to-let mortgage. As it’s treated as a single account, there’s only one interest rate and one repayment to make per month.

It’s also perfectly possible to manage a property portfolio with multiple separate buy-to-let mortgages, with one or more lenders, but a portfolio mortgage can simplify this - especially for landlords with a larger number of properties.

Some landlords also find it useful to use portfolio mortgages where they own an entire apartment block - as each would be classed as a separate residence for the purposes of the portfolio.

You can’t have a portfolio mortgage as an individual landlord, and must be registered as a limited company to make an application. You’ll usually need a minimum of four buy-to-let properties to get one, and there may also be a minimum portfolio value of around £500,000.