'Game of Thrones' spinoffs "moving forward", says George RR Martin

There might be only two more series of 'Game of Thrones' still to air, but fans needn't worry – HBO has cued up no fewer than five spinoff shows. And work on them is progressing nicely, according to George RR Martin.

The author of the novels on which 'Game of Thrones' is based spilled the beans on his blog.

"The five successor shows are moving forward at various rates of speed," he wrote. "And there are a couple of other TV projects that I can't tell you about... how much of this will come to pass, nobody knows. Ah, the joys of development..."

The five shows all take place at different time periods within the Thrones universe, so the current characters won't appear.

As to what the "other TV projects" are that Martin can't tell us about, it's anyone's guess. Adaptations of Martin's other work? Or is even more Thrones goodness coming our way? We'll have to wait and find out...

Series seven of 'Game of Thrones' starts on 17th July on Sky Atlantic. It'll also be viewable on Now TV.

Source: Not A Blog