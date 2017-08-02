Sky VIP programme rewards viewers' loyalty

Sky has launched a loyalty programme that will reward long-time customers. Sky VIP offers free tickets to the British Masters and Premier League, preview screenings of new films, and prize draws for money-can't-buy experiences like visits to filming locations in 'Game of Thrones'.

Longtime viewers will also have access to a new preview channel called Sky Atlantic VIP. Plus free set-up for Sky Fibre broadband and Sky Q, free Sky Go Extra and priority customer service.

Keen to know more? We'll walk you through the finer details of Sky VIP with our FAQ.

The service follows customer complaints to all companies across the TV and broadband markets that the best deals are always exclusive to new customers. The result is that firms effectively penalise customers for staying loyal.

Sky VIP will be accessible from the My Sky app. Download it, and you'll be able to see which membership tier you fall into, based on how long you've been a Sky customer. The four tiers are Silver (0-3 years), Gold (3-8 years), Platinum (8-15 years) and Black (15+ years).

Each tier comes with more benefits than the last.

Stephen Van Rooyen, Sky's UK and Ireland chief executive, said the scheme was about putting existing customers first.

"Sky has always been a customer-led company and the launch of Sky VIP is about putting our existing customers first and showing we value their loyalty," he said.

"This isn't about tactical deals or collecting points – it's about offering genuine experiences and benefits we know our customers value and which only Sky can offer.

"That's why we are gathering every single ticket that we have from our sports partners and giving them to our customers, alongside free tickets to exclusive film previews and money-can't-buy experiences.

"And for our most loyal customers, we'll be offering access to our best technology as well as priority customer service."

He added that more rewards would be added "in the coming months."