Amazon confirms it's making a 'Lord of the Rings' TV series

Looks like the rumours were true. Amazon has confirmed it's making a 'Lord of the Rings' TV series, in a bid to challenge 'Game of Thrones'.

The e-tailer and streaming giant has acquired the global TV rights to the characters and universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. It will produce a multi-season TV series in cooperation with New Line Cinema, the Tolkien estate and HarperCollins.

Rather than retelling the stories in the novels – and in Peter Jackson's film trilogy – the series "will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Fellowship of the Ring'".

The deal also includes a possible spinoff series.

But that's not all Amazon's been up to. According to rumours, it's also developing a free, ad-supported streaming service to complement Prime Video.

Amazon is reportedly looking for older films and TV shows, with a focus on kids' shows, travel, cooking and more.

It likely wants to counter the threat from Roku, which has started offering selected content for free.

Amazon told Engadget it has "no plans to create a free, ad-supported version of Prime Video". Though no one claimed it did – the free service is said to work alongside Prime. So don't take it as a flat-out denial.

Source:

Engadget