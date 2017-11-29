Christmas TV highlights on Sky/Now TV

Sky Q lets you record six channels while watching a seventh, so you shouldn't miss anything on TV this Christmas. Thankfully, there's plenty to watch...

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2

The second instalment of the sci-fi comedy does the impossible and is almost as good as the first. Kurt Russel makes an appearance as Quill's (Chris Pratt) father, while Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) are all along for the ride. Great fun for the festive period, and rather touching too.

Manchester United vs Manchester City

10th December sees the Manchester derby. And with both teams riding high in the league table, it's guaranteed to be fiercely fought.

Beauty and the Beast

Disney's biggie for 2017 stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in an update of the classic fairytale. It grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing live-action musical film of all time. Look out for Kevin Kline, Ewan McGregor Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson among its all-star cast.

Hidden Figures

This story about the role of black female mathematicians working at NASA during the space race of the 1960s was nominated for a handful of Oscars, and walked away with the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. It's a stirring tale, very well told, and a shocking indictment of the mores of the era.

Everton vs Chelsea

Two days before Christmas, Chelsea travel to Everton for a 12:30 kick-off. Chelsea have been on form of late, with wins against Qarabag (in the Champions League), West Bromwich Albion, Manchester United and Bournemouth. They're comfortably ahead of Everton in the table too, but the home team is unlikely to grant them any festive favours during this encounter.

The Lego Batman Movie

Batman might not have the same star quality as in 'The Lego Movie' (when he was a lesser character), but he still comfortably carries this fast, fun caper. Will Arnett reprises his role as the caped crusader, while Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes also star. Fun for all the family.