Netflix wins an Oscar for 'Icarus'

Netflix won an Oscar on Sunday night for 'Icarus', a documentary about the Russian state-sponsored doping scandal in sports.

Director Bryan Fogel initially wanted to see if he could get away with taking banned substances to win an amateur cycling race. He asked Grigory Rodchenkov, head of the Russian anti-doping laboratory, who was only too happy to help.

What followed was an expose of one of the biggest scandals in sporting history. Rodchenkov ended up confessing his part in the plot on camera, and had to be protected by the US authorities because he feared for his life.

However, Netflix's 'Mudbound' didn't win anything. The critically-lauded film was nominated for Best Supporting Actress (Mary J. Blige), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song and Best Achievement in Cinematography.

Netflix's 'Strong Island' was also nominated for Best Documentary. This focussed on the death of director Yance Ford's brother, and the workings of a judicial system that saw his killer freed.