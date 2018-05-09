Goliath season 2 premieres on Amazon on 15th June

The second series of Goliath will land on Amazon Prime Video in the middle of June.

The series is a Prime Original, and stars Golden Globe winner Billy Bob Thornton as lawyer Billy McBride.

After winning the Borns Tech case, McBride is pulled back into the law when his teenage son is arrested for a double homicide. But McBridge's investigation throws up a deadly conspiracy in Los Angeles' seedy underbelly, involving drugs, real estate and politics.

Thornton won a Golden Globe for best actor for his performance in series one.

The series also stars Mark Duplass (Togetherness), Morris Chestnut (Think Like a Man) and Ana De La Reguera (Narcos). It's executive produced by Lawrence Trilling (Parenthood) and Geyer Kosinski (Fargo), and created by David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal) and Jonathan Shapiro (The Practice).

"We’re excited to bring back a new season of Goliath starring Golden Globe Winner Billy Bob Thornton," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "This chapter tells a powerfully suspenseful, multi-layered story that explores the gritty side of a broken political and legal system."

It starts on 15th June.