Now TV offers 10-month Sky Sports Pass for £179

The new football season kicks off this weekend, and to celebrate, Now TV is offering money off its sports deals.

It’s offering a 10-month Sky Sports Pass for £179, which is £160 cheaper than buying the same pass each month. The deal is live now, but you’ll have to sign up before 11:59pm on 20th August. It’s available to both new and existing customers.

It’s also offering a year of Now TV Broadband Fab Fibre plus a Sky Sports Pass for £40 a month. The Sky Sports Pass alone is usually £33.99 a month.

Those taking out an 18-month Sky subscription can also net two footie channels for the price of one. Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football now come as a package for £18 a month.

All three deals get you 126 live Premier League matches, games from the EFL, Carabao Cup, Labrokes Scottish Premiership and the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Sky will also screen the season opener between Manchester United and Leicester on Sky One, available to all Sky customers and Now TV viewers with an Entertainment Pass.