Amazon Music is coming to Android TV

The Amazon Music streaming service will soon be available on Android TV. The app has appeared in the Google Play Store, and while it’s not yet available to download, you can pre-register for it.

It won’t be the first music streaming service to come to Google’s TV-based operating system. Spotify came to the platform in 2016, while Tidal landed a year ago.

Amazon Music gives you access to over 2 million songs, with no adverts. It comes as part of Amazon Prime, which also includes Prime Video, Amazon’s video streaming service. Prime costs £79 a year in the UK.

You can also take the step up to Amazon Music Unlimited, which has over 50 million songs, no adverts and the ability to skip as many songs as you like. It costs £9.99 a month, or £7.99 a month for Prime subscribers.

Android TV is Google’s latest stab at making an operating system for TVs. It’s available on sets from manufacturers including Sony and Sharp.

Source: Google Play