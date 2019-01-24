Here’s a first look at Riviera series 2

Sky’s original series Riviera is coming back for a second series. The show about the shady underbelly of the sunny place will return to Sky and Now TV on 23rd May.

The show focuses on the dodgy goings-on around the very picturesque surroundings of the Cote d’Azur. Such as? How about deceit, murder and manipulation, for starters?

The second series picks up the pieces of the first. Georgina (Julia Stiles) is hellbent on getting away with murder as she fights to keep power within the Clios household and her lofty position in the glamorous art world. She’ll continue her battle with Irina Clios (Lena Olin) and her children Christos (Dmitri Leonidas) and Adriana (Roxanne Duran).

But she’ll also have to contend with some newcomers in the form of the Eltham family. These are matriarch Lady Cassandra Eltham (Juliet Stevenson), her children – the stylish Daphne (Poppy Delevigne) and brooding Nico (Jack Fox) – and Daphne’s husband Raafi (Alex Lanipekun).

Series one was Sky’s most successful original drama to date, though it hasn’t released viewing figures.