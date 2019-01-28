New Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote now on sale

Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick bundle is now on sale. The streaming stick – which plays content in HD but not 4K – now comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which gives you voice-activated controls (in other words, you just speak to control it).

Previously, the control was only available separately, and cost a tenner extra.

The remote has power, volume and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar and AV receiver. Which should mean you don’t need a separate remote control, as long as your kit is compatible, that is.

The remote also lets you uncover more information about certain Amazon shows. For example, ask it “Alexa, who is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?” and you’ll get some background info on the Golden Globe-winning Amazon original show.

You can also ask it “What has Rachel Brosnahan acted in?”, “Who created The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?” and more.

The streaming stick and remote are available now for £39.99.