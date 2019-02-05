Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop wellness brand to become a Netflix show

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop wellness brand is getting a docu-series at Netflix.

The controversial wellness website’s Netflix series will consist of 30-minute episodes hosted by the site’s editors, chief content officer Elise Loehnen and Paltrow herself. Experts, doctors and researchers will be on-hand to add credence to the brand’s claims about physical and spiritual wellness.

“We were speaking to the platform question, and where our people are,” Loehnen told Variety. “They’re watching Netflix. Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there’s no better partner in that.”

The series is part of the brand’s new slate of original content, which will include a deal with Delta Airlines, podcasts and books.

Goop has been criticised for some questionable health claims in the past. It claimed that jade eggs – which the site sold – had a range of health benefits, including improving vaignal muscle tone, hormonal balance and chi. Qualified health practitioners claimed they were dangerous.

The site has also promoted vaginal steaming, bee sting facials, bio frequency stickers and earthing.

Source: Variety