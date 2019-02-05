MTV Play streaming service now available in the UK

MTV has launched its streaming service in the UK.

MTV Play offers on-demand access to MTV original shows like Geordie Shore and Teen Mom UK, and lets you watch the MTV channel live.

It comes as an app for iOS and Android. Subscription costs £3.99 a month after a free 30-day trial.

MTV owner Viacom is also looking at offering it as a bundled extra from certain mobile networks. Viacom has previously offered Nickelodeon’s NickPlay app as an add-on from Virgin Media. It also offers its on-demand service MTV+ as an Amazon Prime Video channel in Austria and Germany.

MTV Play is joining a crowded market. At £3.99, it’s not much cheaper than Netflix, though it offers more niche content. It’s the same business model as Hayu, which costs the same as MTV Play and offers reality shows like Keeping up with the Kardashians. With the explosion of streaming in recent years, the market is big enough for both types of service.