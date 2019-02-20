The Man in the High Castle season 4 will be its last

Amazon has released the trailer for The Man in the High Castle series four. And it seems it will be the last one.

The series has been a critical hit, and helped propel Amazon’s original productions into the big leagues. Based on Philip K. Dick’s 1962 novel of the same name, it posits what might happen were the Axis powers – Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany – to win the the second world war and rule over the United States.

But it’s soon obvious there’s more to it than that, as it takes on a distinctly sci-fi bent with alternate realities aplenty.

The show paved the way for other Amazon original series, like the Emmy Award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. And it proved that Amazon’s originals could compete with Netflix in terms of quality, if not quantity.