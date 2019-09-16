Primetime Emmy Awards 2019: Nominated TV shows and actors

The 2019 Emmys look to be one of the most competitive and exciting to date, with longstanding favourites pitted against a barrage of newcomers for the prestigious golden statue that is the Oscars of the TV world.

When are the 2019 Emmy Awards?

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards (to use the ceremony’s full name) will take place on 22nd September 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles from 8pm US Eastern time, which is 1am in the UK.

The event will be broadcast live in the US on the FOX network and will be live-streamed on the official Emmys website, as well as on YouTube.

Who has the most Emmy nominations in 2019?

The Primetime Emmy Awards has 27 categories in total — not to be confused with the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which took place this weekend with well over 100 categories. This year, like so many before, HBO shows dominate the majority of categories with 137 nominations overall. A few pivotal HBO shows — including Veep and Game of Thrones — aired their final seasons in 2019 and will likely leave the party clutching plenty of golden statues.

Netflix drops down to second place this year with 117 nominations in total, followed by NBC with 58, and then Amazon with 47.

What TV shows are nominated for an Emmy Award this year?

Most of the Emmy nominations are shared between a handful of shows, with Game of Thrones earning by far the most nominations in 2019.

1. Game of Thrones (HBO) - 32

Game of Thrones set a new record for the most Primetime Emmy nominations for a show in a single year, boasting 32 nominations in total across pretty much every applicable category. These include best drama series (a category it has won four times), as well as acting Emmy nominations for Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Alfie Allen, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Gwendoline Christie and guest star Carice Van Houten.

2. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon) - 20

Paving the way for streaming services to receive the acclaim they deserve, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel won Outstanding Comedy Series in 2018 and is nominated again this year along with 19 other nominations. Mrs Maisel faces stiff competition from long-standing favourites like HBO’s Veep as well as newcomers like Fleabag and Russian Doll.

3. Chernobyl (HBO) - 19

Another HBO property, the miniseries following the events of the Chernobyl nuclear incident received a total of 19 nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series and a number of acting nominations for its lead and supporting cast.

4. Saturday Night Live (NBC) - 18

Saturday Night Live (lovingly referred to as SNL) is in its 44th season, having premiered way back in 1975. SNL has clocked up 18 nominations, all for cast performances, including guest performances and series regulars like Kate McKinnon.

5. Barry (HBO) - 17

HBO’s dark tragic comedy series stars SNL alum Bill Hader, who also co-created the show. Off the back of its stellar second season, Barry has a total of 17 nominations this year that ties it with FX’s Fosse/Verdon.

6. Fosse/Verdon (FX) - 17

The FX miniseries follows the lives and careers of famed artists and choreographers Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. Nominated for Outstanding Limited Series, Fosse/Verdon also earned Emmy nominations for its lead actors Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams in the titular roles.

7. When They See Us (Netflix) - 16

One of Netflix’s big success stories this year is the limited series When They See Us, which tells the true story of the Central Park Five. The limited series features breakout performance from several of its cast and has earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Limited Series.

Full list of TV shows nominated for an Emmy Award

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Prime Video)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX Networks)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX Network)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror - Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood (HBO)

King Lear (Prime Video)

My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)

Which actors are nominated for an Emmy Award this year?

There are plenty of familiar faces amongst this year’s list of Emmy nominees, most notably with Julia Louis-Dreyfus looking to add to her impressive collection of 11 Emmy Awards so far.

There are also plenty of fresh new faces nominated for their work, including writer/actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge, long-time supporting actress Natasha Lyonne, and pretty much the entire cast of Game of Thrones (including Gwendoline Christie, who nominated herself for a well-deserved Emmy).

Full list of actors nominated for an Emmy Award

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)

Don Cheadle - Black Monday (Showtime)

Anthony Anderson - black-ish (ABC Studios)

Ted Danson - The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Kit Harington - Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Jason Bateman Ozark (Netflix)

Billy Porter- Pose (FX Networks)

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us (NBC)

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Jared Harris - Chernobyl (HBO)

Benicio del Toro - Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon (FX Networks)

Mahershala Ali True Detective (HBO)

Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate - Dead To Me (Netflix)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag (Prime Video)

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll (Netflix)

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Emilia Clarke - Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Robin Wright - House Of Cards (Netflix)

Viola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve (BBC America)

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve (BBC America)

Laura Linney Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore - This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Joey King - The Act (Hulu)

Patricia Arquette - Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon (FX Networks)

Amy Adams - Sharp Objects (HBO)

Aunjanue Ellis - When They See Us (Netflix)

Niecy Nash - When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan - Barry (HBO)

Stephen Root - Barry (HBO)

Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)

Tony Hale - Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Alfie Allen - Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Peter Dinklage - Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Michael Kelly - House Of Cards (Netflix)

Chris Sullivan -This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl (HBO)

Paul Dano - Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)

Asante Blackk - When They See Us (Netflix)

John Leguizamo - When They See Us (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams - When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg - Barry (HBO)

Sian Clifford - Fleabag (Prime Video)

Olivia Colman - Fleabag (Prime Video)

Betty Gilpin - GLOW (Netflix)

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Anna Chlumsky - Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie - Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Lena Headey - Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Sophie Turner - Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Maisie Williams - Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve (BBC America)

Julia Garner - Ozark (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie