15 shows we can’t wait to watch in 2020

There were so many fantastic new shows that aired throughout 2019, with many of them returning for subsequent seasons in 2020. With a string of new shows coming to streaming services as well, it looks like we’ll be spoilt for choice on shows to binge in 2020.

Here’s some of the TV coming next year that we can’t wait to watch:

1. The Politician — Season 2 (Netflix)

You may have only just finished watching season one of the Ryan Murphy “political” drama, but there are already plans for a second season to drop in July 2020.

And if you thought Ryan and the gang couldn’t top a stellar cast that included Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow in season one, get ready to see more of Judith Light the one and only Bette Midler in season two.

2. Killing Eve — Season 3 (iPlayer)

The sensational series spawned by the phenomenal Phoebe Waller-Bridge was renewed for a third season before the second had even aired in the UK. And we absolutely understand why.

We’ve been glued to our screens since the first episode and we can’t wait to see how Eve and Villanelle will tie things up in season three in 2020.

3. Bridgerton (Netflix)

Shona Rhimes, the writer and creator of Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder, has produced her first show for Netflix with Bridgerton. Based on the romance novels by Julia Quinn and narrated by Julie Andrews herself, the show follows a well-off family in Regency-era London.

4. Pose — Season 3 (iPlayer)

Pose has been a massive celebration of underground ball culture in the 1980s and 90s, with season three picking up in 2020 where they left off this year; Bianca adopting new members of her house and struggling to let her first group of children fly the nest.

5. The Boys — Season 2 (Amazon Prime)

Last year Amazon Prime put a dark spin on the superhero genre when they premiered The Boys in 2019. In it we saw terrifying versions of popular superheroes dominating a world with product placements and TV shows.

From this short teaser season 2 looks to be just as dark and bloody... and we can't wait.

6. Doctor Who (iPlayer)

Jodie Whittaker returns to her role as the Thirteenth incarnation of Doctor Who, following the smashing success of her debut back in 2018. Joined by new companions Yas, Ryan, and Graham, The Doctor will be travelling to 1943 Paris and channelling some 007 energy, as the second season is set to hit the ground running when it airs in 2020.

7. Star Trek: Picard (Amazon Prime)

Patrick Stewart last played the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard back in 2003, and the excitement from fans to see him returning to the role after 17 years is palpable. Add to that a number of familiar faces set to co-star and make guest appearances including Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Del Arco, and Jonathan Frakes.

The 10 episode first season is scheduled to premiere in the US on CBS All Access January 23, arriving to Amazon Prime Video in the UK soon after.

8. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+)

Disney+ is not only home to all your nostalgic dreams come true, but will be the only platform premiering exclusive TV content from Marvel Studios. The first offering is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which will follow the exploits of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes following the fallout of Avengers: Endgame.

Though Marvel are notoriously secretive about their upcoming projects, we do know that Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will be joined by Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Wyatt Russell as John Walker and Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo.

Whatever the plot turns out to be, we have no doubt that it will be action-packed and hilarious.

9. Ratched (Netflix)

Ryan Murphy keeps churning out hit-show after hit-show, and his latest offering is a prequel to the classic One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson will play a younger version of Nurse Ratched as the series follows her journey to becoming the nightmare authority figure we know and love.

Ratched will also star Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon, Corey Stoll and Sharon Stone when it premiers in 2020.

10. Messiah (Netflix)

Messiah will follow the story of a mysterious man who emerges out of Syria with a movement of followers who claim he is the new messiah, while others believe him to be a political figure who wants to dismantle the world’s geopolitical order.

The 21st century political thriller series will be told from multiple vantage points, including a young CIA agent, an Israeli Shin Bet officer, a Palestinian refugee, a Latino preacher and his Texan daughter, and the media.

Starring True Detective, Source Code and The Path star Michelle Monaghan, and Mehdi Dehbi, Messiah was created and written by Michael Petroni (The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader) and James McTeigue (V For Vendetta) who will direct.

11. Cursed (Netflix)

Netflix puts a new spin on the legend of King Arthur with Cursed, which is told from the point of view of the Lady in the Lake character, Nimue. Comic book writer/artist Frank Miller and writer/producer Tom Wheeler are running the project, and the 10-episode series will be based on their upcoming illustrated young adult book.

Starring 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford as Nimue, the series will show how she follows her own quest to become the legendary character.

12. Locke & Key (Netflix)

Creators Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez are finally getting a TV adaptation of their brilliant horror comic of the same name. Netflix picked up the series centred on a family that moves into a creepy mansion and discover a series of magical keys hidden around the house. Each key grants them amazing powers, which they then use to battle supernatural forces that are out to get them.

13. Grace & Frankie — Season 6 (Netflix)

Grace & Frankie is officially the longest-running Netflix show, as it is set to air its penultimate season in January 2020. The titular Grace and Frankie, played by the iconic and hilarious Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, have been through a lot during the show’s six year runtime, from divorces to marriages to adventures on a golf buggy. What else are they going to get up to? We can’t wait to find out.

14. Sex Education — Season 2 (Netflix)

Season one ended with Otis finally discovering his own sexual urges after spending a whole year helping others with theirs. He’ll need to balance his new relationship with Ola with his complicated feelings for Maeve, all while dealing with a school in the midst of a Chlamydia outbreak. Sounds like fun.

15. Russian Doll — Season 2 (Netflix)

Russian Doll’s first season was a bizarre and brilliant tale of a woman who relives the same night over and over again. Creators Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland are bringing the series back in 2020, with Lyonne set to appear on screen again as Nadia.

What has she been up to and will she still be staring into that bathroom mirror when we see her again? While there’s no official release date yet, we have our hopes up for a 2020 premier and we can’t wait!

