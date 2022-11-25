Please note: Postcode availability may vary for each broadband deal. Broadband only Black Friday deals If you're looking for the simplest and most widely available Black Friday offers for broadband this year, then look no further than a broadband-only deal. These straightforward packages are perfect for people who aren't worried about adding extra bells and whistles, and who only really watch TV on streaming services. Browse broadband-only Black Friday deals from the likes of Sky, Vodafone, NOW and Plusnet this November, for lower monthly prices and generous gift cards that you can add to your Christmas shopping budget.

NOW Broadband: Super Fibre Black Friday Deal Contract length 12 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost £5 Average speed* 63Mb Per month £20 See deal Black Friday Deal Vodafone Fibre 2 Black Friday Deal £100 gift card Contract length 24 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 67Mb Per month £21 See deal Black Friday Deal Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra & Phone Line Black Friday Deal £50 reward card Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 66Mb Per month £23.99 See deal Black Friday Deal Sky Superfast Broadband Black Friday Deal £100 gift card Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 59Mb Per month £25 See deal Black Friday Deal

Ultrafast full fibre Black Friday deals If you're looking to boost your broadband speed this Black Friday, look no further than these ultrafast full fibre connections available on Uswitch for a limited time. Full fibre deals aren't as widely available as their slower fibre counterparts above, but if your property can access them they will completely upgrade your broadband connection. These speeds are especially useful if you live in a really busy household with lots of high-quality streaming and gaming taking place. Plus, if you rely on fast internet speeds to download and send files all day, for example when working from home, full fibre connections can help to improve your efficiency too. Our Black Friday 2022 full fibre deals come with some extremely low monthly prices this year, but that depends on which providers you can get at your address. You'll also get a gift card with many of them if you sign up during this period.

Exclusive Hyperoptic 150Mb Fibre Broadband - 12 Months Black Friday Deal £50 gift card Contract length 12 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 158Mb Per month £17.99 See deal Black Friday Deal Sky Ultrafast Broadband Black Friday Deal £100 gift card Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 145Mb Per month £30 See deal Black Friday Deal Gigaclear Superfast 100 Broadband Black Friday Deal Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 100Mb Per month £15 See deal Black Friday Deal TalkTalk Unlimited Fibre 150 and Phone Line Black Friday Deal £100 gift card Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 147Mb Per month £28 See deal Black Friday Deal

Broadband and TV for entertainment lovers If you watch a lot of TV, whether streamed on Netflix or on pay-TV channels like Sky Atlantic or Sky Showcase, then you might be able to bundle your broadband with your TV for cheaper than what you're currently paying. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, Virgin Media and Sky are offering a number of TV and broadband options that might help you consolidate your bills into a simpler, single monthly payment. Here's a taste of what broadband and TV packages are available this Black Friday.

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + Phone Black Friday Deal Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 362Mb Per month £39 See deal Black Friday Deal Exclusive Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix & Superfast Broadband Black Friday Deal £100 gift card Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost £39.95 Average speed* 59Mb Per month £39 See deal Black Friday Deal

If you want to find more Black Friday broadband and TV bundles, take a look at our page:

Broadband and TV deals Take a look at the latest TV and broadband packages on Uswitch. Compare broadband & TV deals

Broadband and TV for sports fans BT in particular is pushing its famed BT Sport TV package this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Until 8th December this year, you can choose a broadband deal with either its 'Sport' or its 'Big Sport' packages - and the latter also comes with the entire roster of Sky Sports channels too. BT Sport has exclusive rights to the UEFA Champions League right now, and several Premier League matches per month too. It also broadcasts a wide range of other sports including The Ashes cricket tournament, Premiership rugby, UFC and MotoGP. If you're already paying for BT Sport but you're paying another provider for broadband, then Black Friday could be a great time to switch to BT and make your telecoms bills a whole lot simpler.

Browse Black Friday broadband deals from BT Take a look at our latest and greatest BT broadband offers this Black Friday 2022 on Uswitch. Compare BT deals

All-in-one broadband, TV and phone If you're looking for the most comprehensive bills package possible with everything and anything included, then Virgin Media's Ultimate Volt TV package could be yours for the taking if you're willing and able to pay top price for a bigger bundle of services. This package has it all — gigabit-speed broadband, all of the major BT and Sky TV channels (including Sky Sports and Cinema), a home phone service and even an O2 SIM card with unlimited calls, text and mobile data. If you know you'll benefit from all of these services, then you might find the discounted price of £79 per month worth the money - especially if you're currently paying separate providers for all of these things.

Virgin Media Ultimate Volt TV Bundle, Lightning Fast Fibre Broadband, Phone + O2 Sim Black Friday Deal Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 1Gb Per month £79 See deal Black Friday Deal

Find more Black Friday 2022 broadband and TV deals on Uswitch: