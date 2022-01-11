Here’s what you need to do if you got a PS5 for Christmas

1. Check out game subscription services

Now that you’ve got a shiny new console, you’re going to be spoiled for choice when it comes to game titles to get. If you’re not sure which one to shell out for, it might be worth getting a subscription to a game streaming service.

If you’re a PS5 user, you should check out PS Plus and Playstation Now, which can give you instant access to a load of great titles. Xbox users will want to take a look at the Xbox Game Pass, which has a library of over 100 high-quality games you can start playing from the moment you unbox your new console.

2. Sort out your broadband

Now that you have your new PS5, you’re going to be spending a lot of time online. This is especially true if you subscribe to a game streaming service, have a digital edition of a console or prefer to download your games.

Run a quick speed test to check your average broadband speed. If you’re regularly getting speeds below 10Mbps, you’re going to have an unpleasant gaming experience. Depending on how many people live in your home and share your internet access, you’ll want internet speeds of around 60Mbps or more to be on the safe side.

3. Setup your accessibility settings

Not everyone games the same, so be sure to check out the accessibility features and settings of your PS5 to help improve your gameplay experience.

Go to Settings -> Accessibility where you can set up options for Display, Screen Reader, Controllers, Closed Captions and Chat Transcription.

4. Configure your controller to save battery life

To save the frustration of your controller running out of battery in the middle of a game, you can do a few simple things that will help conserve its battery life. You could turn down the power of its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, but they’re the fun part.

Another simple option is to set an idle timer so that your controller switches off when left idle. You can turn off the default “never turn off” setting by going to System -> Power Saving -> Set Time Until Controllers Turn Off. You can then choose to set it to 10 minutes, 30 minutes, or 60 minutes.

5. Check your video and audio settings

If you’ve got the latest console, you may as well make the gaming experience as impressive as possible by adjusting your video and audio settings.

Firstly, head to your HDR settings and calibrate it to your TV or gaming monitor. On the PS5 this should be fairly straightforward as the menus feature instructions on how to adjust your settings.

If you’ve got a soundbar or headphones, there will be bespoke audio settings to switch on to ensure you have the best sound experience.

Also, many games have their own settings for sound output in the menus, balancing levels, and EQs depending on what you’re using. So play around with those on a game-by-game basis too.

And while we’re on the subject of audio…

6. Get some gaming headphones to experience 3D Audio during gameplay

Your gaming monitor or TV speakers are probably fine, but if you want to make full use of the PS5’s Tempest audio engine for that full immersive experience, you’ll want to invest in some gaming headphones.

The Tempest audio engine in your PS5 means that you don’t just experience left and right sound channels, game developers can place sounds above and below you too in 3D space. It adds a whole new dimension to gameplay, literally.

