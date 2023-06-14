Data Breach Report - the world's biggest data breaches

Where in the world has suffered from the biggest data breaches Over 6 billion cases of breached data in the US since 2013

When we talk about data we refer to any piece of information that can leave you or your business at risk. Looking at this on a global level shows how frequently data breaches can affect countries and economies. To make these equally comparable, we ranked the data breaches based on 100,000 of the population of each country. The US ranks as the worst-affected country with 6,219,819,956 recorded cases since 2013, or 1,879,085 cases per 100,000 people. Host to a high population and an industrial hub of technology-based companies, the States is a hotspot for cybercrime. Despite a number of proposals to improve it during the Obama administration, cybersecurity in the states is not as strong as it could be, leaving them open to more data breaches. Although laws are put in place to safeguard users and protect data, they are still rife as governments and corporations attempt to protect their online infrastructure. Canada comes in third with 91,830,959 cases since 2013, or 243,311 per 100,000 people relatively. This is closely followed by the UK with 206,433 cases per 100,000. Interestingly, China and India have not made it into the top 20 despite having their own technology industry hotspots. In China data security laws are deemed to be of the highest priority but with concerns about censorship, it is interesting to understand where data breaches sit. Whereas in India cybersecurity laws are so lax that 394,307,531 cases of data breach have been recorded since 2013, but due to such a high population it ranks 22nd with 28,573 per 100,000 people. Most commonly stolen data Email addresses and passwords are the most commonly stolen data

Updated 14 June 2023 Stolden data % of breaches Email addresses 2.8% Passwords 2.3% Usernames 1.6% IP addresses 1.3% Names 1.1% Dates of birth 0.7% Phone numbers 0.6% Physical addresses 0.5% Genders 0.4% Website activity 0.4%

Data that can be stolen needs to be able to extort a victim or be sold, so it is not surprising that email addresses and passwords are the most compromised data with 871 cases collectively. But what other data can be stolen and be used against individuals and businesses? From physical addresses and security questions to sexual orientation and chat logs, if it is on the internet then there is a chance it could be stolen, which means that as a user you need to sharpen up on the most common types of internet fraud. From email fraud that looks genuine to social media scams and private messages, think twice before you click on a suspicious message or set a new password. 10 most hacked companies 3 billion account hacks leave Yahoo hit by the worst data breach

Updated 14 June 2023 Company Date User Records Breached Yahoo 2013 & 2014 3,000,000,000 Sina Weibo 2020 538,000,000 Marriott International 2014-2018 500,000,000 Adult Friend Finder 2016 412,200,000 MySpace 2013 359,420,698 NetEase 2015 235,000,000 Zynga 2019 218,000,000 LinkedIn 2012 & 2016 165,000,000 Dubsmash 2018 162,000,000 Adobe 2013 153,000,000