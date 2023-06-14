Meanwhile, smaller cities and towns like Bath and the Mendip area of Somerset came second and third on the Index, with Derry City and Strabane, Wigan, Cheshire, St Albans, York, Edinburgh and Swansea making up the rest of the top 10.

What may or may not be surprising is the relatively poor performance of the UK’s biggest cities on the Index, with Birmingham ranked 82nd, London 88th, and Manchester coming in right at the bottom in 100th place.

With its superfast 60Mbps broadband, huge amounts of green space in the area, low crime rates and good schools, the Yorkshire Spa town tops the list as the UK’s ideal remote working location.

The North really shined in the Uswitch Remote Working Index 2020, with Harrogate in Yorkshire emerging as the best place to work from home in the UK.

For an index which ranks the desirability of towns and cities based on broadband speed, green spaces, air quality, crime rates, quality of schools, and GPs per 100,000 people, it makes sense that smaller towns which have lower house prices but still can access to great broadband speeds are out-performing bigger cities.

Adelana Carty, broadband expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “The pandemic has turned our working routines upside down and given many of us a taste for what our lives could be like if we worked from home on a more permanent basis. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted in millions of people dreaming of ditching the rat race and moving away from the big city.

“Our Remote Working Index reveals some of the country’s best places to work remotely and Harrogate comes top thanks to its superfast broadband, huge amount of green spaces, good schools and great doctor numbers.

“With the likes of Derry and Wigan so high up the list, it shows how different our priorities are once we are liberated from having to worry about the length of our commute.

“After house prices, the amount of green space in the area is the biggest priority for people hoping to work from home, and places like Swansea look hugely appealing when you think of the gorgeous Gower peninsula on its doorstep.

“If you’re moving to a new area to work remotely, the speed and reliability of your broadband connection could be one of the most important things about your new location.

“Do your research and run a comparison online to see what speeds you could get before you commit to the move.”

Compare broadband deals with Uswitch to find what’s available in your area.

What are people looking for choosing a new place to live and work from?

If and when life does return to normal, our research has shown that many people won’t be in a hurry to return to the office. A fifth of people (19%) want to spend more time working from home once the pandemic is over, and one in six employees (16%) want to work from home full time when life returns to normal.

The proportion of people hoping to spend three or more days working from home each week is expected to double from less than one in five (17%) to more than a third (35%).

If this is the case, house-hunting in the future is sure to look very different, with the ability to work from home a key factor when weighing up the pros and cons of different regions of the UK.

When choosing a new place to live, these were the factors that those surveyed considered to be the most important:

House prices (53%)

Amount of green spaces (45%)

Crime rates (43%)

Broadband speeds (34%)

Air quality (28%)

Local number of GPs (20%)

Quality of local schools (16%)

Broadband speed is one of the biggest influences on the ability to work from home

Access to fast and reliable broadband is obviously one of the biggest influences on your ability to work from home, and even beat out the quality of local schools when choosing a new place to live.

Fortunately, the availability of superfast broadband has increased dramatically in recent years, with more than 95% of the UK now able to get broadband speeds of 30Mbps or more.

To understand what different broadband speeds actually mean, take a look at our download speed calculator.