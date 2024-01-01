Cashback is being cut back: which cards are safe?

Credit card providers are claiming that new regulations introduced this year by the EU will make credit cards more expensive and customers will see their card's reward and cashback offers cut.

What's happening in brief:

Interchange fees (the fees Visa and MasterCard charge retailers for accepting card payment) have been capped by the EU who claim it will encourage competition and help business

Visa and MasterCard claim this will increase their costs which will be passed onto cardholders either as higher fees or reduced rewards

Capital One are cutting their credit card cashback scheme, citing the new fee caps as the reason why

RBS and Natwest are cutting their credit card rewards scheme, but are maintaining cashback

Several cards still offer cashback, but these tend to charge annual fees or only be available to cardholders who also have a current account with the bank

Credit cards that are cutting rewards

Two large UK credit card issuers have already announced they will be reducing the rewards they offer customers, as a consequence of the EU's new fee cap.

Capital One

The credit card company are cutting their 0.5% cashback they offer on credit card spending from 1 June 2015. The company explicitly blamed the new EU fee caps, announcing to their customers:

"Changes in our industry mean it is no longer sustainable for us to offer cashback on your card. This is because the fees we receive when you use your card are reducing."

RBS and NatWest

The commercial arms of banking giant RBS group are dropping their YourPoints credit card reward scheme by 1 July 2015, which gave one point for every £1 you spend on your credit card, which could be redeemed for cash or money-off vouchers.

However, RBS group is committed to maintaining its Cashback Plus scheme, more on this below.

Credit cards that still offer cashback

Many banks and card issuers are still offering cashback cards and have not announced any plans to cut their schemes.

It is worth noting that many of these cards charge fees in some capacity, or require you to have a bank account with the company. Which could explain why their not cutting their cashback rewards in the face of the fee caps.

This does mean you should be sure you will spend enough on the card to make it worthwhile, otherwise you might be better off with fee-free card that offers fewer rewards.

American Express

American Express are famous for their exclusive rewards schemes and have two cards offering 5% cashback in your first 3 months and 1.25% cashback thereafter. The card with a £25 annual fee lets you earn more cashback in return.

Santander

The Santander 123 credit card offers cashback of 1% at supermarkets, 2% at department stores and 3% on petrol, national rail and TFL purchases. However, it does come with a £36 annual fee (unless you already have a Santander 123 bank account).

RBS and NatWest

RBS group's cashback Plus scheme offers 1% cashback at partner retailers and all supermarkets, and 0.5% everywhere else. This applies whether you hold a card with NatWest or RBS.

Nationwide

Nationwide offer 0.5% cashback on all sterling purchases, and as an added perk don't charge foreign transaction fees when using their credit cards overseas. However, this card is only available to Nationwide existing customers.

Aqua

Aqua are offering cashback of 0.5% on all purchases as well as not charging any foreign transaction fees. This card is also available to those who have a history of bad credit.