What is PPI? Can you still make a claim?

PPI, or payment protection insurance, was one of the most notorious financial products, thanks to the PPI mis-selling scandal. But what is PPI and what happened as a result of the scandal?

The deadline for claiming PPI compensation passed on 29 August 2019. This means that for most people if you feel you were mis-sold PPI, unfortunately you can't claim any longer.

There are some circumstances where you can still claim, which will be explained further on.

What is PPI?

While it’s more than likely you heard the term PPI bandied about on the news and cold callers claiming to be able to save you money, many might not have fully understood what PPI was.

Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) was a form of insurance sold by companies when they give you a loan. PPI was sold as a way to ensure you were able to keep making your loan repayments in the event of a change in your income as a result of you losing you job or being ill for example.

While that may sound reasonable enough, the way in which payment protection was sold to people led to a mis-selling scandal, court rulings, and PPI compensation claims running into the millions.

How was PPI mis-sold?

PPI was often sold to people who would never be eligible to claim, to those who had duplicate cover through other means, and often without the full knowledge of those being sold the product.

For example, until recently if you went to a bank to take out a loan, credit card or car finance deal, PPI was often bundled into the loan. When it was included it was often poorly explained by sales staff and included in loans to the self-employed or people with pre-existing medical conditions who would never have been able to claim.

How would I have known if I had PPI?

If you remember a conversation about ‘cover’ or ensuring your repayments when you took out your loan, there’s a good chance you had PPI, particularly if you took out your loan before 2012 when PPI was still being sold.

Even if you don’t remember such a conversation, you may still have had PPI added to your loan or credit card, as PPI was often sold without people being aware of it.

It was advised that people check the original paperwork given at the time of the loan being taken.