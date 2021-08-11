Low-maintenance plants and how to care for them

With the popularity of indoor plants increasing, 67% of UK adults have claimed that the upkeep and care of them are more than they signed up for. As part of our Low Maintenance Plants Report, we’ve rounded up some of the easiest plants to take care of, which are ideal for the kind of person that always forgets to water their plants. So whether you’re looking for some greenery to brighten up your home, or you’re a beginner gardener but you’re not sure where to start, we reveal indoor and outdoor plants that pretty much take care of themselves, and how toxic they might be to your pets: Low maintenance indoor plants and how to take care of them The indoor plant craze is ever-growing but like a lot of homeowners find, keeping them alive can sometimes be a challenge. That’s why we have rounded up some of the best plants that require little-to-no maintenance and can help reduce your energy bills through their natural humidity boosting effect.

1. Maidenhair Fern (Adiantum Raddianum) Water💧: Every other day Sun ☀️: Partial Sun / Shade Maidenhair Ferns are a popular house plant and have delicately shaped plant leaves that give it a pretty lace texture that instantly adds character to a room. In nature, these plants are used to growing on forest floors that makes them tolerant to low light conditions. They grow better with plenty of water but can withstand short spells of drought. 2. Chinese Evergreen (Aglaonema Commutatum) Water💧: Once or twice a week Sun ☀️: Partial / full shade If you are looking for an easy-care plant that doesn’t require much maintenance to stay healthy then adding a Chinese Evergreen to your home can be a great option. These plants do well in partial shade and only require a drink once or twice a week when the weather is warm and even less during the colder months. Remember that the lighter the leaves on your plant, the more sun they will need. 4. Ponytail Palm (Beaucarnea Recurvata) Water💧: Once every one to two weeks Sun ☀️: Full/indirect For those that forget to water their plants, the Ponytail Palm can be the perfect addition to your home without needing much maintenance. Place your foliage in a bright corner of your home where it gets the most sun and remember to water it once every one to two weeks. We also recommend leaving plenty of space for it to grow as it could potentially grow as high as 1.5 metres. 5. Spider Plant (Chlorophytum Comosum) Water💧: Once a week Sun ☀️: Partial Sun/Shade Another low-maintenance plant to get your hands on is a Spider Plant, but don’t worry - they aren’t as scary as they sound. Amongst the most popular house plants out there, Spider Plants not only have pretty stripey leaves, but they are also super easy to take care of. Place them in light shade and water them once a week and you’ll have a perfectly healthy plant. 6. Zebra Cactus (Haworthia) Water💧: Once every two weeks Sun ☀️: Fullsun/partial shade The Zebra Cactus is a succulent that gets its name thanks to the white speckles all over its leaves. The plant is generally easy to grow and can go as long as two weeks before it needs a drink again. If you are looking for the ideal soil type we recommend getting a succulent or cactus mix that has good drainage. Place it in indirect sunlight and your cactus will stay healthy all year round. 7. Burros Tail (Sedum Morganianum) Water💧: Wait until the soil dries out Sun ☀️: Full sun If you are looking for a plant that is low maintenance but looks a bit different then why not opt for a Burros Tail? The plant is easy to grow and comes with teardrop hanging leaves that make it the perfect addition to any room in your house. As with a lot of succulents, these plants will need plenty of sunlight so choose a sunny window sill or a place where it will get plenty of rays throughout the day. Though they might require good light you can normally wait until the soil dries out before needing to water it again. *These are just six plants that require low maintenance for information on more check out the table above. Low maintenance outdoor plants and how to take care of them

For those that want to start a garden, knowing how to take care of plants and keep them alive can be somewhat daunting. That’s why as part of our report we have gathered 20 different low maintenance outdoor plants that are perfect for beginners or those looking to make their garden more self-sufficient. 1. Kangaroo Paw Water💧: Wait until the top inch of soil is dry Sun ☀️: Full/direct sun Kangaroo Paw is a bright red plant that gets its name thanks to its native country of Australia. The unusual-looking foliage grows on t he ends of stalks like fans and has long leaves that stick outwards that are hard to miss. Make sure to plant the Kangaroo Paw in an area of your garden that gets plenty of sunlight and water when the top inch of soil begins to feel dry. 2. Trumpet Vine (Campsis Radicans) Water💧: Typical rainfall Sun ☀️: Full/partial sun If you’re looking for a colourful plant for your garden that requires little-to-no maintenance then the Trumpet Vine is a great way to get started. Plant the orange foliage in a place that gets partial sunlight and that’s about all you need to do. Once established, Trumpet Vines will take care of themselves on typical rainfall. 3. Wild Lilac (Syringa Vulgaris) Water💧: Regularly until the plant is established Sun ☀️: Full/partial sun Wild Lilac are bright purple bushes that bloom during spring and do not require much maintenance at all. For those that want to add a splash of colour to their garden, planting the bush in direct sunlight will help it grow well. These plants usually survive on little moisture, but make sure to water them regularly during periods of long drought or until they are established and fully grown. 4. Cone Flower (Echinacea) Water💧: Once a week for the first year Sun ☀️: Full Sun/partial shade Cone Flowers will stand out in your garden if you’re looking for something eye-catching. But the good news doesn’t end there for gardening fans. These flowers are drought resistant and long blooming. Place them in direct sunlight and water once a week for the first year while they grow and you should have healthy plants all year round. 5. California Poppy Water💧: Typical Rainfall Sun ☀️: Full Sun California Poppies are wildflowers that are really easy to grow for first-time gardeners. With this plant, less is more when it comes to watering, making it the perfect flower to add to your garden if you don’t have time to maintain your flower patch. Place the poppies in direct sunlight and watch them grow. They often require very little water and will normally survive on typical rainfall. 6. Saliva (Salvia splendens) Water💧: When the top inch of soil is dry Sun ☀️: Full Sun Red Salvia is a beautiful and striking flower to add to your garden, but which are also really easy to maintain. They can grow really successfully in bright light and require water only when the top inch of soil begins to feel dry. *These are just six plants that require low maintenance for information on more check out the table above. How toxic are your plants to your pets? Buying plants can be especially tricky when you have a pet or small children at home, as they can often be poisonous to our furry friends. So if you’re planning to add to your garden or invest in some green foliage for your home we reveal which plants you should consider if you have pets and which ones you should avoid.