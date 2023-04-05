Handley Park in Sixpenny Handley is the hardest street to heat in England and Wales

23 million EPCs across England and Wales were surveyed as part of Uswitch's research, and Handley Park came out as the street with the lowest level of energy efficiency. It had a median energy efficiency score of five against a nationwide average of 67. This is probably because, as a cul-de-sac consisting of park homes, there is a lack of inbuilt insulation and a reliance on heating via liquid petroleum gas.

Conversely, the most energy-efficient streets tend to be filled with new-build homes which have been built fully insulated and sometimes feature pre-installed solar panels and heat pumps.

The least energy-efficient streets are comprised of caravan parks, holiday homes, old rural properties and mansions which lack effective insulation.

Natalie Mathie, energy expert at Uswitch.com, said: “Heating our homes is costing more than ever, so it's shocking to realise just how much energy is leaking out through uninsulated walls and roofs.

“Every bit of heat that escapes your home will cost you money, so it’s worth knowing how efficient your home is.

“Take a moment to look up your home’s EPC certificate online and see where your property could be improved – the reports are incredibly detailed and will give you estimated costs for all the energy-saving measures.

“You can’t always tell if these changes are making a difference until you see your bill – unless you track your usage. People using the Utrack app can see the impact on their bills with hourly graphs, comparing gas and electricity use by day, week, month and year.”