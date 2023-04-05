 Skip to main content
Handley Park in Sixpenny Handley is the hardest street to heat in England and Wales

Uswitch research into UK households' energy performance certificates has revealed that properties in Handley Park in Sixpenny Handley in Wiltshire are the hardest across England and Wales to heat efficiently.
23 million EPCs across England and Wales were surveyed as part of Uswitch's research, and Handley Park came out as the street with the lowest level of energy efficiency. It had a median energy efficiency score of five against a nationwide average of 67. This is probably because, as a cul-de-sac consisting of park homes, there is a lack of inbuilt insulation and a reliance on heating via liquid petroleum gas.

Leakiest streets

RankStreetReason for low ratingMedian energy efficiencyPotential energy efficiency
1Handley Park, Sixpenny Handley, SalisburyPark homes, some heated with bottled LPG, some with no roof insulation531
2Falmouth Road, RedruthLeaky walls, single-glazed windows, electric room heaters653
3High Street, ShrewsburyTop-floor flats with single-glazed windows, no insulation and no low-energy lighting633
4Station Road, Port TalbotTop-floor flats with uninsulated granite walls, single-glazed windows and electric heaters665
5Foord Road, FolkestoneTop-floor flats with uninsulated cavity walls, electric heaters and immersion heaters769
6The Street, Musbury, AxminsterUninsulated granite walls, uninsulated pitched roof, no thermostat control in rooms763
7Ascot Road, MaidenheadDetached houses with uninsulated walls and electric ceiling heating860
8Brynsiencyn, LlanfairpwllgwyngyllDetached bungalows with underfloor heating from bottled LPG and uninsulated roof876
9Trawsfynydd, Blaenau FfestiniogUninsulated granite walls and uninsulated pitched roof, electric room heaters and electric immersion heaters1095
10Mount Pleasant, Staithes, Saltburn-By-The-SeaUninsulated walls and roof, electric room heaters and single-glazed windows1183

The least energy-efficient streets are comprised of caravan parks, holiday homes, old rural properties and mansions which lack effective insulation.

Conversely, the most energy-efficient streets tend to be filled with new-build homes which have been built fully insulated and sometimes feature pre-installed solar panels and heat pumps.

Least leaky streets

RankStreetReason for high ratingMedian energy efficiency
1Howgate Close, Eakring, NewarkAir source heat pump, solar panels, high performance glazing143
2Glebe Close, Stoney Stanton, LeicesterAir source heat pump, solar panels, high performance glazing, underfloor heating121
3Muskett Way, Aylesham, NorwichSolar panels, high performance glazing121
4Grover Gardens, RomfordHigh performance glazing, exhaust source heat pump117
5Cleeveton Row, Blakes Hill, North Littleton, EveshamSolar panels, high performance glazing114
6The Waterside, Middleton St. George, DarlingtonBiomass main heating, solar water heating, solar panels and high performance glazing112
7Rhiw Cefn Gwlad, Brackla, BridgendAir source heat pump, solar panels, high performance glazing111
8The Green, Goldenbank, FalmouthAir source heat pump, solar panels, high performance glazing111
9King George's Square, MiddlesbroughSolar panels, high performance glazing110
10Clos Yr Haul, AmmanfordSolar panels, high performance glazing109

Natalie Mathie, energy expert at Uswitch.com, said: “Heating our homes is costing more than ever, so it's shocking to realise just how much energy is leaking out through uninsulated walls and roofs.

“Every bit of heat that escapes your home will cost you money, so it’s worth knowing how efficient your home is.

“Take a moment to look up your home’s EPC certificate online and see where your property could be improved – the reports are incredibly detailed and will give you estimated costs for all the energy-saving measures.

“You can’t always tell if these changes are making a difference until you see your bill – unless you track your usage. People using the Utrack app can see the impact on their bills with hourly graphs, comparing gas and electricity use by day, week, month and year.”