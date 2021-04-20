Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started.

About E.ON Energy

E.ON is one of the UK's big six energy suppliers, with around four million gas and electricity customers in the UK.

E.ON provides smart, sustainable, personalised solutions that focus on the needs of its customers, whether they’re individuals or families, big and small businesses, entire towns and cities.

E.ON Energy prices and tariffs

As a large supplier, E.ON energy tariffs include a number of fixed, pay as you go and prepayment gas and electricity plans.

All E.ON energy tariffs currently available through Uswitch can be seen in the table below. The E.ON prices below are based on average usage, so click 'compare now' to get a quote tailored to you, and see E.ON energy tariffs alongside prices from other suppliers.

How E.ON Energy prices have changed in 2021

Like most energy suppliers operating in the UK, E.ON is subject to Ofgem's energy price cap, which sets the maximum price suppliers can charge for average customers on standard variable tariffs. These types of plan are usually not the cheapest E.ON plans available.

In February 2021, E.ON prices were increased by 9% on the supplier's standard variable tariff (E.ON Energy Plan), in line with the newly announced price cap rate. This price rise will come into effect from April 2021. After the price rise, the average E.ON Energy Plan dual fuel customer will pay £1,138 per year - an average increase of £96 per year.

The table below shows recent changes to E.ON energy prices, alongside changes by the rest of the big six energy suppliers:

Supplier Price change 1 Date effective Price change 2 Date effective Price change 3 Date effective EDF Energy -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021 E.ON -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021 British Gas -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021 ScottishPower -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021 SSE -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 April 2021 npower -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021

Based on a medium energy user on a standard dual fuel tariff, paying on receipt of bill, with bill sizes averaged across all regions.

How E.ON Energy prices changed previously

In August 2020, E.ON energy prices for standard variable tariffs were reduced by 7% to a new maximum of £1,042 (£1,069 for customers on prepayment meters) in line with the lowering of the price cap level. The new pricing came into effect on 1 October 2020.

In February 2020 E.ON energy prices dropped by 1% on standard variable tariffs in response to Ofgem’s price cap decrease. Those prices came into effect on 1 April 2020.

E.ON energy prices previously dropped by 6% in October 2019, again in line with a reduction in the price cap level.

This followed a price increase in February 2019, when E.ON energy prices rose by 10% on its standard variable tariff (again a response to the price cap level being raised). This price rise came into effect on 1 April 2019.

E.ON Energy prices had previously risen in August 2018. It was announced in June 2018 that E.ON would raise prices for standard variable rate, dual fuel customers by 4.8%. Earlier that year (March 2018), E.ON announced changes to its discounts for paperless billing, and raising standing charges for its quarterly cash and cheque customers.

You can read more about the history of how E.ON prices have changed in our guide and see the most recent price changes from the rest of the big six energy suppliers in the table below.

E.ON gas and electricity

E.ON energy tariffs include a range of gas, electricity and dual fuel tariffs. The supplier also offers pay as you go energy for those on prepayment meters.

As well as gas and electricity, E.ON also offers home heating services through its partners, including boilers and boiler cover, smart thermostats and air source heat pumps.

Other services on offer from E.ON include solar panels, battery storage, electric vehicle charging and energy saving measures.

E.ON renewable energy

Since 2019, all of E.ON's tariffs have been green as standard, meaning E.ON's domestic customers get electricity backed by 100% renewable sources. The supplier also offer cleaner energy solutions such as solar and heat pumps for homes and businesses.

Every unit of electricity used on E.ON's domestic tariffs is backed by a renewable certificate either from the supplier's own renewable assets, independent generators or the open market. E.ON’s green electricity comes from renewable sources including wind, biomass and solar power.