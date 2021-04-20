Shell Energy was rated three and a half stars out of five in Uswitch's most recent survey of UK households in 2021. The survey was carried out among more than 17,000 households by YouGov on behalf of Uswitch.

About Shell Energy

Shell Energy is the new name of the energy supplier formerly known as First Utility. The rebranding of First Utility came in early 2019 following Shell's acquisition of the supplier in 2018.

Shell Energy is one of the largest independent energy suppliers in the UK outside of the big six, with approximately 850,000 customers throughout the country being supplied with 100% renewable electricity (available as standard on all tariffs), gas and broadband.

Shell Energy and Green Star Energy

In October 2019, Shell Energy acquired Green Star Energy. Green Star Energy's 200,000 customer accounts are now managed by Shell Energy.

How Shell energy prices have changed

Like most energy suppliers in the UK, Shell Energy is subject to Ofgem's price cap, which sets the maximum price of standard variable tariffs.

In February 2021, Ofgem announced it would be increasing the price cap rate by 9% from April 2021. In reaction to this, Shell Energy prices were increased by the same amount for standard variable tariff customers, effective from April. This translates to an average £96 price rise for these customers, who will pay an average of £1,138 per year after the change.

In September 2020, Shell Energy announced it would be reducing the average cost of its standard variable tariff, known as the Flexible 4 tariff. This 7% decrease means an average price drop of £84 for customers as of October 2020.

Shell Energy has previously tracked the price cap rate with price drops in April 2020 and October 2019. The supplier also raised prices on its standard variable tariff in line with a rise in the price cap in April 2019.