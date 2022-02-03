The cities with the most sustainable hotels revealed

A hotel that aligns its eco-values with the credentials of the city is Matrix Hotel; the interior is designed in line with its surrounding environment with natural stone and wood that has been upcycled. Guests are also treated to Molton Brown toiletries, which are famously cruelty-free and eco-friendly, as a result of their packaging using 50% recycled plastics. Also featuring in the top 10 is Lahore in sixth place with over 21% of the 150 Lahore-based hotels boasting great eco-credentials. Two Colombian cities take the next two spots, Medellin is in seventh with 20% of their hotels being sustainable, and Bogota is eighth with 19.6% of all their hotels having eco-recognition. Ninth and 10th place are taken by two South African destinations; Ekurhuleni is ninth and South Africa’s largest city Johannesburg is 10th.