What does the energy price freeze mean for you?

What’s happened?

In August, Ofgem announced that the price cap level would increase to £3,549, constituting an 80% increase in bills for average households from the previous cap level of £1,971.

Recognising the financial pressure that this would put UK households under, the government has now announced that the cap will be frozen at £2,500 for two years - still significantly higher than the prices customers were paying last year, but not as high as the wholesale energy market was dictating.

What does this mean for you?

The normal caveats about the price cap figure still apply here.

It’s important to remember that this is a cap on the unit rate of the energy you use - it is not a cap on your final bill. The less energy you use, the less you will pay - so you can still save money on your energy this winter.

Additionally, the £2,500 is indicative of an average use household paying by Direct Debit - not a blanket figure for everyone.

While this is a better outcome for customers than the mooted increase to £3,549, bills will still be higher than they were this time last year. It’s understandable, then, that you might be wondering what your options are.