Around 25% of heat lost from an un-insulated home goes through the roof. The good news is you can easily install roof insulation

So, how much could you save by installing loft or attic insulation in your home? This Uswitch guide makes it easy to find out how to insulate your roof and save money on your energy bills.

Does the type of roof I have affect my options for insulation?

Your options for roof insulation will depend on the type of roof you have. Pitched (sloping) roofs are more straightforward and there are more options to choose from, while flat roofs and dormer roofs are more of a challenge to insulate.

What is the difference between a warm loft and a cold loft?

If you have a typical house with a sloping roof, or have the top flat in a block and are responsible for the loft space and roof above, you can either choose to have a warm loft or a cold loft:

A warm loft is where you insulate immediately under the roof, which means your loft space is warm as well.

A cold loft is where you insulate immediately above the ceiling of the top storey, so no heat from your home gets into your loft.

Cost-wise, there are a range of options available for roof insulation, some of which are relatively inexpensive. Some can be achieved with little DIY experience, while others require more do-it-yourself expertise. Some roof insulation options require specialist equipment and need to be carried out by a professional. Energy-efficiency grants are currently available for cold loft roof insulation.

Warm roof solutions are generally more expensive, but they can provide a greater level of heat retention. Also, you can more easily use the loft to store temperature-sensitive items, as a 'cold roof' can get very hot in the summer.

What type of loft insulation is easiest to install?

The simplest and cheapest loft insulation solution is the classic cold loft option. This involves insulating between and over the wooden joists immediately above the ceiling of your top floor. This is generally the only grant-funded option, although it is also fairly easy to do as a DIY project.

If you use your loft for storage, you will need to clear it before any grant-assisted work can be done, as grants, whether partial or 100%, will not cover the cost of clearing a loft. It could also be the perfect opportunity to sort through the items you're storing to see if you still need them.

What depth of roof insulation should I install?

The recommended depth of blanket style insulation (glass or mineral wool) for a loft is 250 to 270 mm.

If you already have insulation, but it was put in some time ago, it is worth checking the depth, as only a few years ago the recommended depth of insulation was 200mm, and before that it was as low as 100mm.

What if there is already some insulation in my loft?