Notes to Editors:

We ran an independent experiment across 30 cities in the UK and Ireland to find out which accent Alexa and Google Assistant struggled with the most. Each participant was told to ask their smart device ten of the most popular questions. We then uploaded videos of this happening to Google Transcribe to see how many times those questions weren’t dictated correctly. A point was awarded every time it couldn’t understand an accent.

Questions asked:

Alexa/Hey Google What is the weather like today?

Alexa/Hey Google What is the time?

Alexa/Hey Google Play the next song, please

Alexa/Hey Google set an alarm for *time*

Alexa/Hey Google, play *radio station or song*

Alexa/Hey Google, Could you turn it down, please

Alexa/Hey Google, How do you spell *word*?

Alexa/Hey Google, Alexa, mute/unmute

Alexa/Hey Google, Please can you turn off the lights

Using Google's Keyword Planner we looked at search volumes for keywords around being understood/not understood by Alexa and Google Assistant. As well as searches for which city wants to buy a virtual assistant the most in the UK.

Sources

