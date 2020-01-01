Compare Lycamobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

Coverage

Lycamobile offers 4G across 99% of the UK and 5G in over 150 towns and cities.

Speed

Lycamobile provides 4G download speeds of up to 18.2 Mbps and upload speed of 6.2Mbps.

Roaming

All Lycamobile plans include roaming as standard.

The countries where roaming is supported include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Customer service

If you have any questions or like to know more about Lycamobile, you can get in touch with the customer service team from 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday.

To contact Customer Services, dial 322 from Lycamobile Charges. All calls made to Lycamobile’s customer service helpline are free when you dial 322 from your Lycamobile number.

You can also dial 0207 132 0322 from another network phone or +44 207 132 0322 from abroad. Call charges may vary depending upon network operators. Alternatively, you can send an email to cs@lycamobile.co.uk

Mobile app

Available for iPhone and Android, the free-to-download Lycamobile app lets you manage your Lycamobile account. You can check your balance, buy plans, check rates and more, all on the go.

Download Lycamobile for iPhone

Download Lycamobile for Android

Tariffs

Lycamobile offers long-term plans, Pay As You Go, National, International Bundles and SIM only price plans.

The long-term plans feature a range of benefits with a combination of calls and minutes, and the deals run over from three, six and 12 months.

Tethering

Lycamobile allows you to tether, which means you can turn your phone into a mobile hotspot.