What has the Google Pixel 3a got to offer?

The Google Pixel 3a’s features include:

Beautifully bright 5.6-inch FHD+ screen

A healthy 4GB of RAM keeps it fast and efficient

64GB of internal storage

Loaded with the latest version of Android Pie

Impressive 12-megapixel camera

8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera

3,000 mAh battery with fast charging

Available in Clearly White, Just Black and Purple-ish colourways

Cracking camera

While other smartphone manufacturers are trying to wow consumers with extra lenses and more and more megapixels, Google has instead focused on its software to create a great cameraphone without the fuss.

And the result is quite simply one of the best cameras you can find on a smartphone.

Its f/1.8 lets in more light so you can take really crisp, detailed shots, even in low lighting. And coupled with its brilliant Night Sight mode, you can carry on taking great photos long after dark.

Meanwhile, Google’s Portrait Mode lets you take stunning bokeh photos with just the one lens.

Long battery life

The Pixel 3a comes with a big 3,000mAh battery that Google claims will give you more than 30 hours of talk-time before you need to recharge.

And when it does come time to boost the battery, it comes with a handy fast charge mode that promises 7 hours of power in just 15 minutes.

Perfect for films and gaming

You’ll find the Google Pixel 3a great for streaming films and TV shows or playing the latest games as its full HD OLED screen is packed with 1080 x 2220 pixels to make every detail look sharp and colourful.

And it’s got stereo speakers built in so it sounds as good as it looks. And better still, unlike a lot of modern smartphones, it’s still got a headphone slot, so you can still plug in your old wired buds without having to faff about with an adaptor.

Why choose the Pixel 3a over the Pixel 3a XL?

As you might expect, the Google Pixel 3a is smaller and cheaper than the 3a XL. But it still retains all the great core features that make this one of the best mid-range phones you can buy.

And if you like a slightly smaller device that fits easily into a pocket or can be used one-handed without having to stretch your thumbs or hold the phone at an awkward angle, this might be the perfect phone for you.

Want to check out the larger phone? Take a look at all our best Google Pixel 3a XL deals.