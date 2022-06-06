OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review

OnePlus has been providing us with some of the best budget phones ever since its emergence back in 2013.

However, after slowly shifting their flagship devices towards a more premium price tag, the company decided to re-enter the budget phone market with their ‘Nord’ range of devices in 2020.

Compared to last year’s Nord 2, the 2T delivers a minor but worthy upgrade thanks to a healthy specs bump, placing this squarely against affordable entries from the likes of Apple and Samsung.

So, let’s talk about everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Design & display

OnePlus has a history of bringing revolutionary designs to the world of smartphones, with fans often amazed by the company’s striking designs.

So looking at the OnePlus Nord 2T, despite the front and rear look impressive, the novel camera design is what catches our attention first. In the rectangular camera module, you get three camera sensors.

The main and the big one are on the top, and then there are two little cameras with weird positions at the bottom. While the camera design may throw off some people, all in all, the design is certainly interesting to look at.

The phone is made of plastic, and it feels fine in the hand. Just like the rest of the OnePlus range, the Nord 2T 5G also gets a slider button that you can use to change the sound modes.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog – both colours look impressively distinct and fit in entirely with the device’s design.

For a device of this price tag, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has one of the best displays you can get. While companies often lean towards regular LCD screens in this price bracket, OnePlus stayed true to their fans and decided to provide a 1080p AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

This means that you’ll find the display ultra-fluid to use. From content consumption to gaming, you’re going to experience an amazing and vivid display. And if you’re someone who wants to tweak the way your display looks, there are settings that you can use to tailor the output to your heart’s content.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Camera

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Camera 1 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Camera 2 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Camera 3 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Camera 4 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Camera 5

Firstly, the camera design seems very off when it comes to the device. The plastic used is quite questionable too and most of all, the depth sensor on Nord 2T 5G isn’t quite up there in its weight class.

Aside from the odd camera design, the main camera features three lenses: a 50MPl, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth sensor. While both main and ultra-wide take awesome photos and with the great OnePlus post-processing, it’ll enhance the pictures after you take them, the 2MP depth sensor feels just short of similarly priced phones.

You’re not going to get the best portrait shots in any lighting and the photos come out without that familiar burst of colour we often enjoy from a OnePlus snapper.

On the flip side, the front camera has a 32MP resolution so your selfies are going to be crisp and bright.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Performance

This is where things get interesting. Usually, OnePlus will always stick to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips as the device’s processor.

However, with the release of the Nord series, things started to change. The OnePlus Nord 2T features a MediaTek Dimensity 1300, which will not only provide you the best gaming experience at this price tag but is also quite efficient in saving the device’s battery.

Coupled with a Mali-G77 MC9 graphics card, you won’t have a problem playing the latest gaming titles on this phone.

OxygenOS

If there’s one thing OnePlus has been popular about over the years, it’ll be the software. Running on Android with OxygenOS, it does so many things better than other manufacturers out there.

OnePlus is made for Android smartphone enthusiasts and the company does an amazing job of staying true to the real Android essence, while providing some of the most advanced features to customise your device.

OxygenOS is very user-friendly and is simple for everyone to use. Whether it’s someone older, younger, or technical, no one will have any difficulty in using the One Plus Nord 2T 5G.

5G Support

Since 5G is written in the model’s name, yes, the Nord 2T does feature a blazing fast 5G network mode. You can download all of your data with no problems at all. Whether you’re vlogging, streaming, or gaming the 5G antenna on 2T works like a champ.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Value & Verdict

The Nord 2T 5G comes with a budget price range of £369. For the price, you’re getting a premium processor, great battery life, an awesome screen and a high refresh rate.

Being a budget-oriented device, the Nord 2T 5G comes in two options - 128 GB of storage with 8 GB of RAM, and 256GB storage with 12GB of fast memory. Nowadays, smartphones are getting crazily good. That’s why both of these versions of the Nord 2T 5G will work like champs in today’s fast-paced world.

The 8GB or 12GB options are great for multitasking and gaming. And thanks to the device’s powerful storage, running out of room is of little concern for most users.

For the cost to quality ratio, you’re getting one of the best smartphones in this price range. The phone has an amazing battery life, a great screen, and a hefty processor, and the design is not half bad. All of the packages come in just under £400.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is an all-in-one package that you can get if you’re on a budget. For its price, not a lot of competitors are providing similar specs and we’re proud of OnePlus taking its legacy to another level by marrying mid-range phones with remarkable specs.