The world’s most beautiful villages, according to social media

Ever romanticised about escaping to the countryside? Living the idyllic, rural lifestyle you have always dreamed of? Surrounded by picturesque landscapes, rolling hillsides and beautiful, rustic villages? Well, for some people, this is now becoming a reality. A recent report has shown that enquiries to estate agents for village properties have risen by 126% year-on-year. With this in mind, Uswitch mortgages have assessed the two visual-centric social channels, Instagram, and Pinterest, to find out which of the world’s most beautiful villages are the most popular on social media. The most beautiful villages in the world

Updated 12 October 2021 Rank Village Country Total number of Instagram posts Total number of Pinterest pins Combined total social media appearances 1 Oia Greece 1,609,706 2,965 1,612,671 2 Ha Long Bay Vietnam 1,167,858 160 1,168,018 3 Göreme Turkey 1,129,021 279 1,129,300 4 Hallstatt Austria 794,326 4,887 799,213 5 Mission Beach Australia 608,703 93 608,796 6 Wanaka New Zealand 565,973 741 566,714 7 Vernazza Italy 491,902 1,232 493,134 8 Shirakawa-Go Japan 254,975 1,706 256,681 9 Tobermory Isle of Mull (Scotland) 241,926 284 242,210 10 Furnas The Azores (Portugal) 227,533 175 227,708

So, you have your bags packed and want to jet-set off to some of the world’s most beautiful settlements. But where do you go? Europe seems to be the most popular destination with six out of the top 10 destinations situated on the continent. Topping the list is the stunning village of Oia in Greece with just over 1.6 million social media appearances; the vast majority of which are from Instagram posts. Second and third are very closely contested by Halong Bay in Vietnam and Göreme in Turkey, with just over 1.1 million social media appearances each. A slight drop to just under 800,000 for Hallstatt in Austria takes us to fourth place on the list. You’d need to catch a flight to the other side of the world for fifth placed Mission Beach in Australia and Wanaka in New Zealand, before flying back to Italy to visit Vernazza in seventh place with just under 500,000 appearances on social media. The top 10 is completed by the villages of Shirakawa-Go in Japan, Tobermory on the Isle of Mull in Scotland, and Furnas in the Azores (Portugal), all with less than 260,000 social media appearances. So, if you wanted to visit all of these, you would certainly clock up some air miles, as well as your carbon footprint. So, what about on a continental scale? The most beautiful villages in Europe

Updated 12 October 2021 Village Country Continent Population Total number of Instagram posts Total number of Pinterest pins Combined total social media appearances Oia Greece Europe 1,545 1,609,706 2,965 1,612,671 Göreme Turkey Asia / Europe 2,000 1,129,021 279 1,129,300 Hallstatt Austria Europe 754 794,326 4,887 799,213 Vernazza Italy Europe 776 491,902 1,232 493,134 Tobermory Isle of Mull (Scotland) Europe 1,000 241,926 284 242,210 Furnas The Azores (Portugal) Europe 1,435 227,533 175 227,708 Folegandros Greece Europe 650 152,160 2,062 154,222 Wengen Switzerland Europe 1,300 121,013 1,124 122,137 Portree Isle of Skye (Scotland) Europe 2,480 119,750 125 119,875 Albarracin Spain Europe 1,006 107,878 120 107,998

Europe has a multitude of places to offer depending on the type of experience you would like as a tourist. It is perhaps unsurprising to see so many villages located in warmer climates and in coastal areas as this is a major pull factor for tourists the world over. As already noted, Oia in Greece leads the way and has more social media appearances than the bottom seven villages combined. Built on the slopes of the volcanic island of Santorini, it is clear to see why it is top of the list, with stunning views across the south Aegean Sea and a rich, architectural and religious history. Similarly, ranked second on the list, Göreme will offer a unique tourist experience. Located within the “fairy chimney” rock formations of Turkey, this magnificent village allows for hot air balloon rides and the opportunity to visit local, artisan markets and impressive churches. But it very much depends on which type of holiday experience you would like. The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hallstatt in Austria has the most Pinterest pins out of the top 10 with 4,887 - almost double that of Oia and Folengandros. But they are unable to push any higher than third in the list, with total Instagram posts of just under 800,000. This would be a great destination for exploring the mountainous landscapes, majestic glaciers, and historic salt mines. Similarly, in eighth spot is Wengen, with a comparatively low 122,137 social media appearances. But do not let that fool you as, located on a sunny, sheltered terrace below the Bernese Alps, this charming village offers spectacular views across the Lauterbrunnen valley and copious hiking trails that meander through pine forests and wildflower meadows. Fourth place Vernazza in Italy, with just under 500,000 social media posts, will perhaps offer you a traditional, Mediterranean-style holiday experience with a protected harbour on the north-west side of this historic fishing village and a scattering of local restaurants, churches, and castles. Or perhaps your desires lie in exploring the beauty that the UK has to offer. Tobermory on the Isle of Mull (242,210 social media appearances) and Portree on the Isle of Skye (119,875 social media appearances) make up fifth and ninth places respectively in the top 10. As the location for the children’s TV show Balamory, Tobermory is the setting for brightly coloured shops and restaurants situated along the pristine, white sands and crystal-clear waters of the North Atlantic Ocean. Alternatively, slightly further north, and a short boat ride, will take you to Portree on the Isle of Skye, where you can visit a traditional fishing village with a picturesque harbour and pier, surrounded by hills and hiking trails aplenty. If a unique experience is what you are after, then sixth placed Furnas (227,708 social media appearances) may be your calling. Located on the east of the Azores in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, this stunning little village is situated within a giant, volcanic crater, making it the setting for geothermal pools, hot springs, and steam holes - a site of peace and serenity. For seventh place on the list, hop on a flight back to Greece to visit the marvellous village of Folegandros (154,222 social media appearances). This is a locale of incredible, natural beauty and having been relatively untouched by international tourism, it has managed to sustain its unspoiled charm. Made up of traditional, white-washed Cycladic architecture, wild natural landscapes and peaceful atmosphere certainly make it one of the most desirable places to visit within the region. Completing the list, and perhaps offering one of the most unique experiences, is the iconic village of Albarracin. Do not let the relatively low number of social media appearances deceive you (107.998) because this is a gem! The imposing, fortified perimeter is home to a village that has preserved its Islamic and medieval flavour. Surrounded by red, sandstone boulders and cliffs, this is a location that offers a blend of passive and adventure touristic opportunities. The most beautiful villages in Asia

Updated 12 October 2021 Village Country Continent Population Total number of Instagram posts Total number of Pinterest pins Combined total social media appearances Ha Long Bay Vietnam Asia 1,540 1,167,858 160 1,168,018 Göreme Turkey Asia / Europe 2,000 1,129,021 279 1,129,300 Shirakawa-Go Japan Asia 1,630 254,975 1,706 256,681 Ko Phi Phi Thailand Asia 2,500 124,033 1,950 125,983 Stepantsminda Georgia Europe / Asia 1,326 27,861 6 27,867 Mawlynnong India Asia 900 17,371 0 17,371 Hongcun China Asia 1,500 11,823 55 11,878 Zuluk India Asia 700 11,760 56 11,816 Palangan Iran Asia 821 5,485 185 5,670 Cua Van Vietnam Asia 733 435 6 441