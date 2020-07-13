Land mortgages

Can I get a mortgage for land?

Yes, it’s possible to get a mortgage to buy land, but there are far fewer lenders available than those offering mortgages to buy property. Most mortgages for land are offered by specialist lenders, as mainstream lenders tend to shy away from this area of finance - which is considered higher risk than property purchase.

Given the above, getting a mortgage on land in the UK can be difficult, but it’s certainly possible with a strong application and substantial deposit. As the application process can be fairly complex, it’s a good idea to enlist the help of an experienced land mortgage broker.

One of the most important criteria that lenders will be looking for is a clearly defined plan of your intentions for use of the land. This will include what type of plot you want to buy, whether a change of use is intended, a financial plan, and whether you already have, or are establishing planning permission.

Other criteria are similar to traditional mortgages, such as affordability, credit history and deposit size.