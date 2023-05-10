What is a second mortgage?

A second mortgage enables you to take out a second loan against your existing property to release funds. You may be able to get one if you have enough equity in your property.

Second mortgages work exactly like first mortgages, where you borrow a lump sum and repay it over time, but you borrow against the equity in your home instead of the total value of the property. The second mortgage sits on top of your existing mortgage, meaning you’ll have two sets of repayments on the same house.

Just like with any mortgage, the second mortgage is subject to a legal charge, which means your lender can repossess the property if you don’t repay.

A second mortgage is different from the mortgage you need to buy a second home, which requires a mortgage designed specifically for that purpose. You can’t use a second mortgage for a buy-to-let property, either – you need a buy-to-let mortgage for that. If you wanted to buy a new property, you would get a new mortgage, meaning you would have one charge on each property.

Second mortgages are also known as second-charge mortgages. Your first lender has the first charge on your home if you default, meaning it gets priority, and the second lender has a second charge. If you default on either, you risk your house being repossessed.