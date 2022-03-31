MCU timeline: Watch the Marvel movies in order | Uswitch

Where to watch Marvel movies The interconnected nature of the MCU makes watching and re-watching all the movies part of the fun. And the launch of Disney Plus means that all the MCU films (apart from the three Tom Holland Spider-Man films) are available to stream on the same platform. But the big question is, which order do you watch them in?

How to watch Marvel TV shows in MCU timeline If you want to go one step further, you could integrate the Disney Plus Marvel TV shows in your next rewatch. While WandaVision was released first, Loki begins during the events of Endgame, which themselves take place in 2012. So here’s how to watch the MCU movies and TV shows in chronological order: Captain America: The First Avenger (1942)

Captain Marvel (1995)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2011)

The Incredible Hulk (2011)

Thor (2011) - six months before The Avengers

The Avengers (2012)

Loki – begins after The Avengers in 2012, but is still best watched after Endgame.

Iron Man 3 (2012) - six months after The Avengers

Thor: The Dark World (2013) - after Avengers but before Ultron

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) - after Avengers but before Ultron

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016) - after Ultron and before Infinity War

Black Widow (2016, excluding post-credits scene) - right after Civil War

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016) - after Civil War and before Infinity War

Doctor Strange (2016-2017)

Black Panther (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) - after Ultron, and before Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War (2017)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2017) - takes place at the same time as Infinity War since the post-credit scene takes place during the snap.

Avengers: Endgame (2017-2022)

WandaVision (2022) – three weeks after Endgame

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier(2023) – six months after Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2023) – eight months after Endgame

What If...? (xxxx) – as this spans the entire multiverse there’s no set date, but it's best watched after Endgame.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2023)

Eternals (2023) - excluding flashbacks over almost 7,000 years ago

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2024)

Hawkeye (2023) How to watch Marvel movies in order of release Like me, you might prefer to watch the Marvel movies in the order in which they were intended, that is the order they were originally released. This is how to watch the Marvel movies in release date order: MCU Phase 1 Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012) MCU Phase 2 Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015) MCU Phase 3 Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) MCU Phase 4 WandaVision (Disney Plus show, 2021)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus show,, 2021)

Loki (Disney Plus show,, 2021)

Black Widow (2021)

What If...? (Disney Plus show, 2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Eternals (2021)

Hawkeye (Disney Plus show, 2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Moon Knight (March 30th, 2022)

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (May 6, 2022)

Ms Marvel - Disney Plus series (Summer 2022)

Thor: Love And Thunder – July 8, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - November 11, 2022

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 2022)

She-Hulk - Disney Plus show (2022)

The Marvels – February 17, 2023

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania – July 28, 2023

Secret Invasion - Disney Plus show

Ironheart - Disney Plus show

Armor Wars - Disney Plus show

I Am Groot

Fantastic Four (July 28, 2023 - unconfirmed)

Blade (November 10, 2023 - unconfirmed)

Black Panther - Disney Plus show

Agatha: House Of Harkness - Disney Plus show

Echo - Disney Plus show

Marvel Zombies - Disney Plus show

Spider-Man: Freshman Year - Disney Plus show

MCU Phase 5 At the time of writing there still isn’t an official statement on which projects are slated for MCU Phase 5. So for the moment, we’ll just include films and TV shows that are still unconfirmed or only rumoured as appearing in Phase 5. Deadpool 3 (May 3, 2024 - unconfirmed)

Captain America 4 (February 16, 2024 - unconfirmed)

Spider-Man 4 (July 26, 2024 - unconfirmed)

Shang-Chi 2 (November 8, 2024 - unconfirmed)

World War Hulk (Rumored)

X-Men (Rumored)

Nova (Rumored)

Thunderbolts (Rumored)

How to watch Marvel movies in order of best rated Some hardcore Marvel fans have gone as far as wanting to watch the 27 MCU films in order of their rating on review platforms like IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes. Though this would mean you’re watching the films completely out of order, it could be a nice way to save the best for last as it were. If you started your MCU binge with The Incredible Hulk – a movie that many of us don’t really consider as part of the MCU – and work towards the final two instalments of the Avengers. MCU IMDB scores Spider-Man: No Way Home (IMDb score: 8.5)

Avengers: Endgame (IMDb score: 8.4)

Avengers: Infinity War (IMDb score: 8.4)

Guardians of the Galaxy (IMDb score: 8)

Avengers Assemble (IMDb score: 8)

Iron Man (IMDb score: 7.9)

Thor: Ragnarok (IMDb score: 7.9)

Captain America: Civil War (IMDb score: 7.8)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (IMDb score: 7.7)

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 (IMDb score: 7.6)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (IMDb score: 7.5)

Doctor Strange (IMDb score: 7.5)

Spider-Man: Far from Home (IMDb score: 7.4)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (IMDb score: 7.4)

Black Panther (IMDb score: 7.3)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (IMDb score: 7.3)

Ant-Man (IMDb score: 7.3)

Iron Man 3 (IMDb score: 7.1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (IMDb score: 7)

Thor (IMDb score: 7)

Iron Man 2 (IMDb score: 7)

Captain America: The First Avenger (IMDb score: 6.9)

Captain Marvel (IMDb score: 6.8)

Thor: The Dark World (IMDb score: 6.9)

Black Widow (IMDb score: 6.7)

Eternals (IMDb score: 6.7)

The Incredible Hulk (IMDb score: 6.6) This, however, is a very subjective list, I personally would never have put Dr Strange above Black Panther. So you might want to tweak this particular list to suit your own opinion. How long is the MCU timeline? The events that take place in the MCU universe span thousands of years, and the time taken to watch all the movies in this universe is fairly long too. With 27 films released over 13 years, each phase of the MCU seemed to introduce longer and longer movie runtimes, with the epic Avengers finale clocking in at just over three hours long. So how long would it take for you to watch all the MCU movies? Here are all the MCU films in order of shortest to longest: The Incredible Hulk: 1 hour 52 minutes

Thor: The Dark World: 1 hour 52 minutes

Thor: 1 hour 55 minutes

Doctor Strange: 1 hour 55 minutes

Ant-Man: 1 hour 57 minutes

Ant-Man and The Wasp: 1 hour 58 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy: 2 hours 2 minutes

Iron Man 2: 2 hours 4 minutes

Captain America: The First Avenger: 2 hours 4 minutes

Captain Marvel: 2 hours 4 minutes

Iron Man: 2 hours 6 minutes

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 2 hours 9 minutes

Iron Man 3: 2 hours 10 minutes

Thor: Ragnarok: 2 hours 10 minutes

Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings: 2 hours 12 minutes

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 2 hours 13 minutes

Black Panther: 2 hours 14 minutes

Black Widow: 2 hours 14 minutes

Captain America: The Winter Soldier: 2 hours 16 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: 2 hours 17 minutes

Avengers: Age of Ultron: 2 hours 21 minutes

The Avengers: 2 hours 23 minutes

Captain America: Civil War: 2 hours 27 minutes

Spider-Man: No Way Home: 2 hours 28 minutes

Avengers: Infinity War: 2 hours 29 minutes

Eternals: 2 hours 36 minutes

Avengers: Endgame: 3 hours 1 minute This means that, as of now, the total MCU runtime is 59 hours 29 minutes. So if you wanted to watch the entire MCU timeline, non-stop, back-to-back, it would take you nearly two and a half days. The best order to watch Marvel movies for the first time Call me old fashioned, but I think it’s best to watch the Marvel movies for the first time in the order they were released. With all the post-credit teasers, plot twists and character development, the release order gives you the best introduction to each Marvel character and their place in the wider MCU.

