MCU timeline: Watch the Marvel movies in order | Uswitch

MCU timeline: How to watch the Marvel movies in order
From Christopher Reeve’s first outing as Superman in 1978, some comic book adaptation has always been in the works. For decades, the biggest superheroes on our big screens were Batman and Superman.
But that all changed in 2008 when Robert Downey Jr donned his armour for the first time. Since then, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (affectionately referred to as the MCU) has become the biggest movie franchise of all time.
Where to watch Marvel movies
The interconnected nature of the MCU makes watching and re-watching all the movies part of the fun, and Disney Plus has all the MCU films (including at least one of the three Tom Holland Spider-Man films) available to stream on the same platform. But the big question is, which order do you watch them in?
Disney+ on Sky
Want to watch all the Marvel movies on Disney+? It's not included in Sky TV plans.
Do you prefer to watch all the films as they were originally released, starting with Iron Man and finishing with Spider-Man? Or do you want to watch the events as they would have happened in-universe and prefer the Marvel chronological order?
Do you watch all the Marvel movies, or just watch the best ones and get ready for Doomsday as quickly as possible?
You don’t have to decide right now. Check out our guide on how to watch Marvel movies in order, and see which you like best.
What should you watch before Avengers: Doomsday?
Avengers: Doomsday is setting itself up to be a monumental crossover event, combining characters and storylines from at least three separate universes... maybe four or more if Deadpool shows up.
If you tried to watch everything Marvel had produced, that's well over 100 hours of movies and TV shows–and that's not even counting all the original X-Men movies.
Avengers: Doomsday is due for release on 18 December 2026... that might not be enough time to rewatch everything!
So if you want to refresh your memory and do a slightly quicker catch-up before then, here's a list of essential Marvel movies that should cover everything you need.
The essential Avengers: Doomsday watchlist
If you only have time for the key films and shows, watch these in order:
1. The Avengers
- The first proper MCU team-up, and still the clearest introduction to how the Avengers work together.
- It also establishes Loki, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, Black Widow and the original Avengers dynamic.
2. Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Important for understanding the creation of Vision, the rise of Wanda Maximoff, and some of the tensions that later split the Avengers.
3. Captain America: Civil War
- This is where the Avengers fracture.
- It also introduces Black Panther and Spider-Man into the wider Avengers story.
4. Doctor Strange
- Introduces Doctor Strange, the Masters of the Mystic Arts and the idea that the MCU is bigger than Earth-based superheroes.
5. Avengers: Infinity War
- The beginning of the MCU’s biggest crossover so far.
- Essential viewing before any future Avengers team-up.
6. Avengers: Endgame
- The end of the Infinity Saga, and likely the most important film to revisit before Doomsday.
- It explains where the original Avengers end up and leaves the MCU with a very different team landscape.
7. Loki season 1
- The most important Disney Plus series for understanding the MCU’s multiverse.
- It introduces the TVA and sets up the idea of branching timelines.
8. Loki season 2
- Continues the TVA and multiverse story.
- If Doomsday deals with collapsing realities or characters from different universes, this is likely to be one of the most useful shows to have seen.
9. Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The MCU’s clearest big-screen multiverse story so far.
- It shows what happens when characters from different Spider-Man universes collide.
10. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Expands the MCU’s multiverse rules and introduces incursions.
- Useful context if Doomsday leans into universe-hopping or worlds colliding.
11. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- While I'm hesitant to recommend anyone watch this film, let alone rewatch it, it does a lot of heavy lifting around Kang, variants and the Quantum Realm.
- Even if Doomsday has shifted focus toward Doctor Doom, this still helps explain the road Marvel was building through the Multiverse Saga.
12. Deadpool & Wolverine
- Useful if Doomsday pulls more directly from the Fox X-Men universe.
- It also helps bridge the gap between older Marvel films and the current MCU multiverse.
13. Captain America: Brave New World
- Helps establish the current state of Earth-based heroes after Endgame.
- Worth watching for Sam Wilson’s role as Captain America before another Avengers-level event.
14. Thunderbolts
- Introduces the MCU’s new antihero team dynamic.
- Important if the next Avengers film brings together a messier, less traditional team of heroes.
- Plus, Florence Pugh really is the best thing to happen to the MCU in years, so more time with her on screen is always better.
15. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- This is where we get our first proper Doom teaser, and since Doom is a Fantastic Four character, they're sure to play a major role.
- If you’re short on time, this is one of the newer films to prioritise.
If you only watch five things before Doomsday
If that list still feels too long, this is the absolute minimum catch-up route:
- The Avengers
- Captain America: Civil War
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Loki seasons 1 and 2
That won’t cover every character, but it gives you the clearest route through the Avengers story and the MCU’s multiverse setup.
Optional extras if you want the full multiverse picture
Since this is a multiverse crossover event, I would suggest, if you haven't seen them, to at least try to watch some of the other
If you want to understand more of the characters and universes that could feed into Doomsday, these are worth adding:
- X-Men, X2 and X-Men: Days of Future Past — as an X-Men fan I feel like you'll be missing out if you haven't watched these before Doomsday. The stakes won't be as high. (But please don't watch X3 or Dark Phoenix, you'll never watch any Marvel film again).
- WandaVision— useful before Multiverse of Madness and for understanding Wanda’s post-Endgame story. Plus, it's the best thing Marvel TV has ever done.
My advice would actually be to watch the core films and these extras if you're short on time.
Then at least you've seen the films that have made the MCU what they are... before everything changes!
How to watch the Marvel movies in chronological order
There’s a fair amount of time-jumping in the MCU, with some films set in the past, some in the future, and some jumping around between both. It’s pretty much the basis for the entire plot of Endgame.
After having watched all the films at least once, some fans prefer to watch the Marvel films in chronological order, starting with Captain America: The First Avenger and ending with the latest MCU release, which at the moment is Thunderbolts.
Watching the MCU films in chronological order is a fun way to see all the callbacks, Easter eggs and foreshadowing you may have missed the first time you watched the films. For example, Nick Fury calling in Captain Marvel after the events of Infinity War has added impact when you’ve already watched them meet in the Captain Marvel solo film.
This isn’t 100% accurate, thanks to Marvel’s famous mid- and post-credits scenes causing some overlap, specifically in Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp. Not to mention the flashbacks in Eternals taking place a few thousand years ago. But for the most part, here’s how to watch all the MCU films in Marvel chronological order:
1. Captain America: The First Avenger (1942)
2. Captain Marvel (1995) — but don’t watch the post-credits scene until you’ve watched Avengers: Infinity War.
3. Iron Man (2008)
4. Iron Man 2 (2011)
5. The Incredible Hulk (2011)
6. Thor (2011) — roughly six months before The Avengers.
7. The Avengers (2012)
8. Thor: The Dark World (2013) — Marvel’s current Disney+ timeline places this before Iron Man 3.
9. Iron Man 3 (2013) — set after The Avengers.
10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
11. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2014)
13. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
14. Ant-Man (2015)
15. Captain America: Civil War (2016)
16. Black Widow (2016, excluding the post-credits scene) — takes place shortly after Civil War.
17. Black Panther (2016) — Marvel’s current timeline places this before Spider-Man: Homecoming.
18. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016)
19. Doctor Strange (2016–2017)
20. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
21. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2017) — the main story sits before/during Infinity War, but the post-credits scene overlaps with the snap.
22. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
23. Avengers: Endgame (2018–2023)
24. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2023)
25. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2024)
26. Eternals (2024, excluding ancient-history flashbacks)
27. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2024)
28. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2024)
29. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2025)
30. Thor: Love and Thunder (2025)
31. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2026)
32. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2026)
33. The Marvels (2026)
34. Deadpool & Wolverine (outside the main MCU timeline) — best treated as a multiverse film rather than a clean chronological entry.
35. Captain America: Brave New World (2026–2027)
36. Thunderbolts* (2027)
37. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (1960s / alternate universe) — chronologically it belongs in the 1960s, but because it takes place outside the main MCU timeline, it may be clearer to keep it near the end as a multiverse/Phase 6 entry rather than slotting it between The First Avenger and Captain Marvel.
Broadband deals for smoother streaming
Don’t let unreliable broadband ruin your Marvel movie marathon.
How to watch Marvel movies in order of release
Like me, you might prefer to watch the Marvel movies in the order in which they were intended – that is, the order they were originally released in. This is how to watch the Marvel movies in release date order:
MCU Phase 1
- Iron Man (2008)
- The Incredible Hulk (2008)
- Iron Man 2 (2010)
- Thor (2011)
- Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
- The Avengers (2012)
MCU Phase 2
- Iron Man 3 (2013)
- Thor: The Dark World (2013)
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
- Ant-Man (2015)
MCU Phase 3
- Captain America: Civil War (2016)
- Doctor Strange (2016)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
- Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
- Black Panther (2018)
- Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
- Captain Marvel (2019)
- Avengers: Endgame (2019)
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
MCU Phase 4
- WandaVision (2021)
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)
- Loki (2021)
- Black Widow (2021)
- What If...? (2021)
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
- Eternals (2021)
- Hawkeye (2021)
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
- Moon Knight (2022)
- Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (2022)
- Ms. Marvel (2022)
- Thor: Love And Thunder (2022)
- She-Hulk - Disney Plus show (2022)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 2022)
MCU Phase 5
- Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (Feb 17, 2023)
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)
- Secret Invasion (June 21, 2023)
- The Marvels (November 10th, 2023)
- Loki, Season 2 (October 5, 2023)
- What If...? Season 2 (December, 2023)
- Echo (January 9, 2024)
- Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26, 2024)
- Agatha All Along (September 18, 2024)
- Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025)
- Daredevil: Born Again (March, 2025)
- Thunderbolts (May 2, 2025)
MCU Phase 6
- Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025)
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 29, 2026)
- Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)
- Avengers: Secret Wars (December, 2027)
Broadband deals for smoother streaming
Don’t let unreliable broadband ruin your Marvel movie marathon.
The best order to watch Marvel movies for the first time
If you're brand new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and want to catch up on the movies without having to watch all 32, here's a short list of MCU films that you need to watch in order for it all to make sense.
- Iron Man
- Avengers Assemble
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Captain America: Civil War
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Black Panther
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
There will be characters that pop up that you're not immediately familiar with (Captain Marvel and Dr. Strange) and the odd reference that you'll miss, but on the whole, you'll get the gist of what's been happening in the MCU and get to watch the best, funniest and most impactful moments throughout.
So, which is the best way to watch all the Marvel movies?
Call me old-fashioned, but I think it’s best to watch the Marvel movies for the first time in the order they were released. With all the post-credit teasers, plot twists, and character development, the release order gives you the best introduction to each Marvel character and their place in the wider MCU.
Broadband deals for smoother streaming
Don’t let unreliable broadband ruin your Marvel movie marathon.
Frequently asked Marvel movie questions
In what order should I watch the Marvel movies?
The best ways to watch all the Marvel movies are either in release order or chronological order. You can also watch it in order of best-ranked or shortest to longest.
When is Avengers: Doomsday release date?
Avenegers: Doomsday will premiere in the UK on 18 December, 2026.
Where to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day won't be available on Disney+ for streaming, as it is a Sony property. It may be included on Netflix in the future.