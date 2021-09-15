What’s on Apple TV Plus?

Since it first launched in 2019, Apple TV Plus has produced a string of hit TV shows, movies and documentaries. Headlined by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, it's now a major player in the world of streaming, taking on the likes of Disney Plus, HBO Max and NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

Apple TV Plus originals - award-winning content

Unlike other streaming services, Apple TV Plus didn't populate its platform with a large back-catalogue of shows and movies for users to binge-watch as soon as they signed up.

Instead, it invested heavily in major celebrities either in front of or behind the cameras. It took time, but over the past two years, Apple TV Plus' content has become highly-acclaimed, with multiple Emmy awards and nominations for both The Morning Show and Ted Lasso.

Though many were skeptical at first, Apple TV Plus has shown that its approach to creating content can produce some incredible TV shows and films.

Here's what's currently available on Apple TV Plus:

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

Amazing Stories

Becoming You

Calls

Central Park

Dear…

Defending Jacob

Dickinson

Doug Unplugs

Earth at Night in Color

For All Mankind

Fraggle Rock (Seasons 1-4)

Fraggle Rock: Rock On!

Ghostwriter

Greatness Code

Helpsters

Helpsters Help You

Home

Home Before Dark

Lisey's Story

Little America

Little Voice

Long Way Up

Losing Alice

Mr. Corman

Mythic Quest ‘Everlight’ special

Mythic Quest (Quarantine Special)

Mythic Quest

Oprah Talks COVID-19

Oprah’s Book Club

Physical

Schmigadoon!

See

Servant

Snoopy in Space

Stillwater

Ted Lasso

Tehran

The Earth at Night in Color

The Me You Can’t See

The Morning Show

The Mosquito Coast

The Oprah Conversation

The Snoopy Show

Tiny World

Truth Be Told

Trying

Visible: Out on Television

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson

New Apple TV Plus shows in 2021

Even though production was slowed on most TV shows and films during the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple TV Plus still has plenty of new releases scheduled for 2021, including new seasons of popular favourites as well as brand new ongoing TV shows.

The Morning Show Season 2 - September 17

Foundation - September 24

The Problem With Jon Stewart - September 30

The Velvet Underground - October 15

Invasion - October 22

Swagger - October 29

Dickinson Season 3 - November 5

The Shrink Next Door - November 12

Swan Song - December 17

How much does Apple TV Plus cost?

Apple TV Plus costs £4.99 per month, making it one of the most affordable streaming services available – Netflix and Disney Plus both start at £5.99 a month.

What’s more, if you purchase any Apple product such as an iPhone, iPad, Mac computer or Apple TV device, you’ll automatically get a free three-month subscription to the streaming service.

Apple TV Plus is also included in its comprehensive Apple One subscription, which gives you access to a number of exclusive Apple services within a single package, including Apple Music, iCloud, Apple News Plus, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness Plus.

Apple One will be available later in 2020 and costs £14.95 per month for an Individual subscription, £19.95 per month for a Family subscription and £29.95 per month for the Premier subscription

How to watch Apple TV Plus

You can watch Apple TV Plus via the Apple TV Plus app which is available on all updated Apple products, including iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch as well as newer Mac computers. You can also stream Apple TV Plus via third-generation Apple TV devices, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Some Samsung Smart TVs released from 2018 onwards are also able to support Apple TV Plus, as well as Amazon Fire TV, LG Smart TVs and Roku devices.

Unfortunately (but unexpectedly) there is no Android app for Apple TV Plus, but you will be able to watch it in a supported web browser on Android devices at tv.apple.com. Apple TV Plus is also unavailable on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

Which streaming service should I get?

