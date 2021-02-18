The UK's most-used streaming platform

Now original content is also a huge part of streaming platforms, there is even more competition to be the best. Netflix came out as the most-used streaming platform for the UK respondents we surveyed, at a whopping 49%, while only 3% subscribed to the newer Disney Plus. The most popular place for Amazon Prime is in Northern Ireland. The popularity of these streaming services has surged even further over the past year due to the pandemic — more people than ever are now dependent on these sites for their entertainment and downtime. Our research reveals 49% of the people surveyed admitted they are now watching more online TV due to lockdown and 34% have actually started a new subscription to an online TV service since the restrictions began. If you've ran out of streaming content but don't want to add another paid monthly subscription to your collection, check out how you can get streaming services for free in the UK. Take a look at the report below to see the UK’s favourite shows by city, the most rewatched shows across the country, and the public’s opinion of online TV streaming.

The UK's favourite shows

From Game of Thrones to Breaking Bad, there is always an argument for the best TV show, but which series comes out on top? Take a look below at the top TV shows in each of the top UK cities.